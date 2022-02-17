Football finance expert makes Derby County ownership claim involving Mike Ashley

Mike Ashley is in prime position to win the takeover battle for Derby County, according to a football finance expert.

Kieran Maguire was speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live about the prospective ownership of the club.

Mike Ashley is said to be one of three interested parties in taking over the club currently in administration.

Maguire has revealed that Ashley is in prime position to purchase the club.

Maguire praised his business acumen, claiming his negotiation skills and his valuation of money gives him the edge over his rival bidders.

“You hear different stories on a daily basis depending upon which party you’re in contact with,” said Maguire, via Derbyshire Live.

“So Mike Ashley was out of the equation a few days ago. Today, I heard from somebody else that he is now in prime position.

“He’s certainly got the cash so that’s a real positive.

“When dealing with Mike Ashley, he knows the value of a pound. He’s a very, very skilled negotiator.

“He’s got an instinct for what something is worth, and he will be driving a really hard bargain.”

A consortium led by the Binnie family and another led by Andy Appleby are the two other reported bidders for the club.

Derby went into administration in September, with the previous owner Mel Morris having run the club into this financial mess.

As a result, the team were docked 21 points from their Championship campaign, leaving them battling against relegation.

Despite the points deduction, Wayne Rooney has led the side to within five points of safety, with 15 games remaining.

Up next for the Rams is the visit of Peterborough United on February 19. The Posh are only three points above them in the table, so this is a chance for Derby to leapfrog them in the table.

The Verdict

Mike Ashley was not a popular owner of Newcastle United during his time with the Magpies.

But in that time he did maintain their status as a Premier League club for the majority of his time there.

He never splashed the cash, much to the frustration of fans, but he kept them a valuable asset and didn’t burden the club with any sort of financial disaster.

He would be a safe pair of hands for Derby if he were to take over the club, albeit he isn’t the most exciting option for fans.