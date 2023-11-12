West Bromwich Albion dropped out of the Championship play-off places on Saturday afternoon following a 2-1 loss to Southampton.

A Kyle Bartley goal restored parity for the Baggies in the second half following Will Smallbone's early opener for the hosts, however Carlos Corberan's side were unable to find a reply to Adam Armstrong's 79th-minute winner for the Saints.

Albion have not competed in the Premier League since their relegation from the top flight at the end of the 2020-21 campaign and the Baggies are struggling to compete with promotion rivals who are beneficiaries of parachute payments - with their privilege of that money ending this past summer.

Earlier this month, Sky News reported on the £915 million 'new deal' agreement between the Premier League and EFL which clubs such as West Brom could benefit from.

This proposed 'new deal', as set out by Premier League CEO Richard Masters, is set to go to a ballot on November 21 in just over one weeks' time.

"The New deal would run for six years, commencing immediately with an £88m handout to the EFL in the first year, rising to £190m in the 2028-29 season, the final 12 months of the period," Sky News' story on the deal claims.

"The seasons in between would see payments of £101m, £174m, £178m and £184m."

How could the proposed new deal benefit West Brom?

Football financial expert Dan Plumley believes that clubs like the Baggies, who do not get parachute payments now, are in-line to benefit the most if the new deal is passed through at the ballot.

"The start to the season they've had is very good but they are still up against the clubs who have parachute payments and we know they are twice as likely to get promoted," Plumley told West Brom News.

"There is still a battle.

"You've got to consider Leicester, Leeds and Southampton in that mix who are all in the top four, with West Brom knocking on the door.

"That is still the nature of the Championship, if West Brom weren't to get promoted they would benefit more from this kind of deal as it's the uplift for non-parachute payment clubs that is significant and that can stretch into the next couple of years.

"That could be an extra £6-8 million under the terms of the deal, of course, that's got to be agreed by the clubs and the EFL and Premier League, but you can see the benefit further down the track for the non-parachute payment clubs as an example."

Reports of a 'new deal' for financial governance of English football came just days before the King's Speech, where the monarch discussed government plans to safeguard the financial future of the game.

As reported by the Guardian, King Charles said: “Legislation will be brought forward to safeguard the future of football clubs for the benefit of communities and fans”.

At the moment though, the relationship between this proposed legislation and the 'new deal' put forward by the Premier League is unclear.

The 'new deal' could be good for Championship clubs without parachute payments

As stated above, as per Plumley, clubs receiving parachute payments are twice as likely to get promoted to the Premier League.

If a new deal would help level the playing field in the Championship, then that can only be a good thing for the second tier as a whole.

Many Championship fans would rather witness Luton Town style fairytales more frequently and see less bounce back returns to the Premier League such as Burnley's promotion last campaign.