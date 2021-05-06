Football finance expert issues warning about Erik Alonso’s Derby takeover amid fresh concerns

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has warned that Erik Alonso’s Derby County takeover bid “should be treated with caution” amid reports it is in serious doubt.

In April, the East Midlands club confirmed that Mel Morris had agreed a takeover deal with Alonso, through No Limits Sports Limited.

That deal is still awaiting EFL approval but reports emerged last night indicating that it is in serious jeopardy, with alarm bells ringing inside the club amid concerns that the takeover will not go ahead.

The Daily Mail’s report claimed that though Alonso has provided proof of funds, he does not intend to use that money to complete the deal but intends to borrow against Pride Park instead.

Maguire, a football finance expert, has issued his verdict on the situation and warned that he’d made it clear the Spaniard’s bid “should be treated with caution”.

Said on @BBCDerby earlier this evening to @Ed__Dawes that the Alonso bid should be treated with caution https://t.co/ty9AExtgXt — PriceOfFootball (@KieranMaguire) May 5, 2021

The news comes ahead of the Rams’ crucial final-day clash against Sheffield Wednesday – with the result of that game likely to decide who is relegated to League One and who stays up.

The Verdict

Maguire is a trusted source when it comes to football finance matters, so his warning will be a particularly concerning one for the Pride Park faithful.

Derby have been through the ringer when it comes to takeover news this season and it seems that’s not going to stop anytime soon.

Alonso’s takeover bid has been delayed for a little while now but it now appears to be in jeopardy of collapsing completely.

This is the last thing they needed ahead of the crucial relegation clash on Saturday.