Football finance expert Dan Plumley has given his verdict on West Bromwich Albion’s potential January transfer business.

The Baggies secured a second loan from MSD Holdings earlier this month following a £20 million agreement earlier this year.

It is believed that this second loan is considerably smaller and should help cover the operating costs of the club’s day-to-day business.

West Brom are currently struggling financially, with owner Guochuan Lai looking to sell the club.

It has been reported that Albion are close to naming a preferred bidder, with the hope being an agreement can be reached before the January transfer window opens next month.

Finance expert: "It could go either way"

Plumley is unsure whether this loan will really help with the club’s January transfer plans or not.

He believes that spending to improve the squad in the winter market would be a big gamble, but it could boost their promotion hopes amid a play-off push.

“It could go either way for me that,” said Plumley, via West Brom news.

“You can see the logic, in one respect it sort of chimes with the bigger picture of the financial picture which we know has not been great which may mean the narrative of any player is still up for sale holds true, and I’m sure there will be offers for West Brom players in January that the club will have to accept or resist.

“The other side of that coin is with the loan if it is to be used for football operations, what does that mean? Is that day-to-day operations bill paying, or is that to look to bring a couple in and I think the gamble there linked to sporting performance is where West Brom are on the pitch.

‘There is a possibility of a play-off push at least and we know the jackpot for landing promotion to the Premier League which would really boost the finances of the club and would boost a takeover view as well, so there is a short-term gamble here to this.

“I’m not saying that is the correct path to follow because it is a risk, but you can see that being spun both ways where there is a scenario here where players could leave in January as the financial situation is still tight, but there is also a situation where this offsets that for now with a view to try and get promoted this season.

“Don’t get me wrong, that is a huge sporting risk but it is a possibility.”

West Brom league position

West Brom are currently fifth in the Championship table as we approach the halfway stage of the season.

Next up for Carlos Corberan’s side is a clash at home to managerless Stoke City on 17 December.

West Brom need takeover sooner rather than later

The sooner West Brom can move on to a new ownership regime the better, as Lai’s time has run its course.

This recent loan may have little impact on the club’s January business as it’s unlikely Lai will want to invest in the team if he is negotiating with an exclusive bidder.

However, it may help the club hold onto some of its key players, which may be just as important to Corberan in the short-term.

Baggies supporters will be hopeful that this is the beginning of the end of the current ownership.