Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has given his verdict on the latest takeover development at West Brom.

According to The Telegraph, Baggies owner Guochuan Lai is close to naming an exclusive bidder in his attempts to sell the Championship club.

West Brom were put up for sale earlier this year by Lai, who is looking to offload his stake in the club.

It’s been claimed that the businessman has a £50 million price tag for Albion, but it remains to be seen what the final acquisition price will ultimately be.

Carlos Corberan is hoping to guide the club back to the Premier League, but financial difficulties have proven a stumbling block in recent months.

Maguire believes that the latest loan taken out by the club from MSD Holdings is a positive sign that a takeover deal is close to being agreed.

The finance expert has claimed that this should bring peace of mind to Baggies fans, given how Lai simply hasn’t worked out as an owner of the club.

“John Percy reported this in the Telegraph, and also Ali Jones of Action for Albion, he and I are in regular contact,” said Maguire, via the Price of Football podcast.

“John Percy was reporting that progress has been made with regards to a sale of the club.

“We spoke a couple of weeks ago that West Brom have actually taken out another loan from MSD Holdings and my view at the time would be that MSD Holdings probably would only lend if they were confident that a deal was going to go through because otherwise how are they going to get their money back?

“So it will bring a bit of peace and tranquility into the mind of many Baggies fans.

“We know that the club has been through a pretty rocky period since Jeremy Peace bought and then sold his investment, and moved to Jersey.

“There’s been a number of lenders who, they’re okay, but these specific lenders they aren’t football fans.

“They’re not interested in the long-term sustainability of West Bromwich Albion, they're looking to get a financial return.

“So if there is new owners coming in, I think there’s two or three interested parties, one would presume that we’d move to a period of exclusivity with regards to one of them and then we move on from there with new owners.

“Clearly the existing owner Guochuan Lai hasn’t worked out.”

West Brom league position

West Brom are currently fifth in the Championship table following a 2-0 win over Rotherham United midweek.

Next up for Albion is a clash against managerless Stoke City on 17 December at the Hawthorns.

A more positive 2024 ahead for West Brom

It has been a rocky year off the pitch for West Brom, with financial issues preventing the club from competing in the transfer market with their promotion rivals.

Club captain Dara O’Shea departed, with the Baggies needing to raise funds last summer to stay afloat.

But new owners should help bring some stability back to the Midlands outfit.

Supporters will be happy to see the back of Lai given the damage he has done to the club over the last several years.