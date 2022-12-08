Football finance expert breaks down Coventry City’s ownership situation

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has given his verdict on the situation surrounding Coventry City.

The club has dealt with a number of off-field issues during the World Cup break, with the Sky Blues most recently being served an eviction notice by the new owners of the CBS Arena.

Maguire was pleased to see new potential owner of the club Doug King attempt to buy the stadium before Mike Ashley’s company Frasers Group completed the purchase of the venue.

Regarding the intentions of Ashley, the finance expert believes that the former Newcastle United owner was burned during his pursuit of Derby County last year.

Speaking on his latest The Price of Football podcast, Maguire believes that the businessman is still looking to re-enter the football market by taking over a club, claiming that he will attempt to do so by going through as few hoops as possible.

The failure of Ashley to negotiate a deal to purchase Pride Park played a big role in his attempts to buy the Rams, which is why he is unsure what Ashley’s intentions are now in relation to the CBS Arena.

“Mike Ashley got his fingers burnt in relation to Derby County, he was really keen to buy Derby County Football Club, but Mel Morris owned the ground,” said Maguire, via Coventry Live.

“We don’t know exactly what went on, there were certainly a lot of stories doing the rounds that Morris did not want Ashley to buy the club and because he owned the stadium, it gave him a lot of negotiating power.

“Mike Ashley, having had his fingers burnt in relation to Derby, the next opportunity that comes up he will take that, perfectly legal it has to be said, but where does this leave Coventry City?

“We don’t know.

“They’ve been given a notice of eviction, is it a negotiation ploy to try and get a better rental deal, is it that he is trying to persuade Doug King not to go ahead with the deal and Ashley buys the football club, many conspiracy theories are doing the rounds.

“There has been talk of Coventry going to Walsall to play there, but it’s so harsh.

“All the positives which are happening on the pitch are being negated by yet another messy off-field issue.

“Moving on to the second issue, it’s just messy, trying to work out Mike Ashley’s mind-set.”

The Verdict

Coventry are set to return to Championship action this weekend amid all of these issues happening around the club.

It is far from an ideal situation for Mark Robins, who will be aiming to keep his attention firmly on the first team squad’s fortunes.

But with the January transfer window coming up, this will have a material impact on the team at some point or another.

Maguire manages to break down the entire situation rather concisely, and really clarifies how uncertain the situation is with Ashley, as his ultimate intentions are still so unclear.