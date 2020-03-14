Football fans will surely love Swansea City’s gesture following Middlesbrough postponement

Swansea City have donated 35 meals to the homeless after their fixture with Middlesbrough was postponed.

According to Wales Online, the Swans were due to fly from South Wales to Teesside on Friday afternoon ahead of their Championship clash this weekend that was due to kick-off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

However the decision from the EFL to suspend all fixtures until April 3 amid the latest healthcare situation, meaning that the Championship side didn’t make the journey.

As part of their preparations club’s head chef Chris Watkins has already prepared 35 meals for the players and staff, but instead of them going to waste the club decided to donate them to City Church who would then distribute them to the city’s homeless.

The grand gesture from Swansea City is a real silver lining following the disappointing blow to the fixture schedule.

A statement from the EFL has confirmed that all clubs in the Premier League, the EFL and the WSL have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until that date at the earliest.

This includes all matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as all Academy and youth team fixtures.

Can you score maximum points in this Swansea quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Who did Stephen Dobbie join after leaving Swansea on a permanent deal in 2012? Crystal Palace Sheffield United Brighton Blackpool

The verdict

While this is a lovely gesture from Swansea City, the threat of this outbreak is certainly taking the world by storm.

While football fans may be frustrated by the cancelled fixture schedule, it’s worth remembering that some things are more important than a football match.

The health and wellbeing of those in attendance has to be of the utmost importance as this vicious virus has the potential to cause serious harm if it’s not contained.

Of course football clubs need to do what is best for themselves from a business point of view, but surely common sense will prevail with a matter such as this.