Atalanta are set to reignite their interest in Birmingham City’s Jordan James this summer.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A side remain keen on signing the 19-year-old after their failed attempt to lure him to Bergamo last January.

However, they will face competition from Premier League sides West Ham and Leicester City.

It has been reported by The Sun that the duo are also monitoring the Blues’ youngster ahead of the market opening next month.

James has a contract with Birmingham until the summer of 2025, which could also put pressure on the club to cash in during the upcoming window.

Jordan James - Birmingham City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2021-22 20 (13) 1 (2) 2022-23 33 (9) 0 2023-24 42 (25) 8 (0)

Carlton Palmer gives Jordan James transfer verdict

Carlton Palmer believes that a figure around the £8 to 10 million mark could be enough to convince Birmingham to cash in.

However, he has warned that a lack of game time could be a concern, suggesting a loan move back to St. Andrew’s might be a smart move if he does depart the club this summer.

“Jordan James is attracting a lot of interest,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Atalanta, who I believe had a bid of £4 million turned down in the January transfer window, are still keen to sign the player, but it’s emerged that West Ham and Leicester have joined the race and are keen to sign Jordan James.

“The 19-year-old’s contract expires in 12 months, so I was assuming Birmingham would want to tie him down.

“If they don’t tie him down to a new contract then they will sell him this summer, that is for sure.

“Birmingham City will look, with their new manager, they know they probably won’t be able to keep hold of him, so they will be looking to get as much money in, so they can do some good recruitment in the summer.

“As I said before, I think Birmingham City are not in the box seat really because he’s in the last [12 months] of his contract.

“So where they were looking at maybe £10m or £15m before, I think they might have to accept £8m to £10m given the situation.

“Because otherwise he will see out the rest of his contract and walk away for free, so I would assume that Birmingham City will try and convince him to stay there, or do a deal with the likes of West Ham or Leicester and then loan him back for the season.”

Carlton Palmer highlights possible benefit to James sale for Birmingham

Related Man Utd, Chelsea and Tottenham plot Birmingham City transfer Birmingham City have a fight on their hands to keep one of their most promising young talents this summer

Palmer believes that the fee earned for the sale of James could be enough to help rebuild the team for a promotion push next season.

“That would be a great bit of business, that would get some money in that they can work in the transfer market with and then loan the player back,” he added.

“Because the one thing the 19-year-old doesn’t want to do is go to a club where he’s not going to play football.

“Atalanta were very keen on him, and, as I said, they had that bid turned down.

“But whatever happens, Jordan James needs to keep playing football.

“Is he ready to go and play regular first team football in the Premier League? I’m not quite sure about that.

“So it could be a deal that’s done.

“As I said, get him out, get a load of money in that they could look to rebuild the squad, and then loan him back for the season.”

Birmingham finished 22nd in the Championship last season, suffering relegation to the third tier of English football.

This will be the Blues’ first time competing at that level since 1995, with their sights firmly set on promotion back to the second division at the first attempt.

James’ contract situation works against Birmingham

Birmingham do hold an option on James’ contract that can extend it to 2026, which does give them some leverage in any negotiations this summer.

However, relegation to League One likely edges James towards an exit from St. Andrew’s.

Even if his new club wanted to loan him back out, their preference would surely be to keep him competing in the Championship, where he is more than capable of playing.

A fee in the region of £10 million would be good business for Birmingham, and further evidence of the value of their academy system, but it would be a blow to the new manager to lose such a talent.