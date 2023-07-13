Footage from Birmingham City training has shown Bluenoses what they can expect from Keshi Anderson should the free agent sign permanently for the Championship club.

The news broke earlier this month that John Eustace was running the rule over the 28-year-old, who left relegated Blackpool when his contract expired at the end of June, and he has travelled with them to their training camp in Spain.

Anderson will be hoping to do enough to convince Birmingham he can be of use next season and earn a contract for 2023/24, and perhaps even beyond.

The winger has shown at Blackpool that when he stays fit, he can be a real handful at Championship level and someone that will consistently put the ball in dangerous areas for his forward colleagues to attack.

He provided two assists in nine appearances last term but proved a useful weapon for the Seasiders in 2020/21, their first year back in the second tier, when he scored six times and provided five assists.

Footage from training out in Spain, taken by Birmingham Live's Alex Dicken, has shown supporters exactly what they can expect from Anderson should he be given a Blues contract.

It shows the free agent whipping a cross in for Ivan Sunjic to convert, with Dicken revealing that he'd been producing those sort of deliveries all day.

The clip has certainly caught the attention of Birmingham supporters and seems to have impressed them.

Many have taken to Twitter to urge the club to give Anderson a permanent contract.

John Eustace's Keshi Anderson verdict

Anderson impressed in Blues' pre-season opener against Solihull Moors on the weekend. The Championship side beat their non-league opposition 1-0 courtesy of Lukas Jutkiewicz's winner, which was assisted by the free agent.

Speaking to Birmingham Live after the game, Eustace offered his verdict on the on-trial winger.

He said: “Keshi did well.

“He’s been in at the start of the week. He missed a large chunk of the season last year through injury, but before that he was a player we certainly knew all about.

“He’s an excellent performer so we’ll have a look at him over the next week or so and make some decisions from there. I thought he did really well today. He set up the goal and looks a good addition at the moment.”

What could the Keshi Anderson deal cost Birmingham City?

Given Anderson is a free agent after leaving Blackpool, Birmingham will not have to pay a transfer fee nor will they owe his former club any compensation as he is older than 24.

There is likely to be a sign-on fee and agent fee involved but the main expense will be his contract.

As per Capology, the winger earned £1,923 a week at Bloomfield Road last season. That wage would put him among the lowest paid players in Eustace's senior squad but given his age, he may well be holding out for something a little more significant.

His injury issues at Blackpool, which restricted him to just nine Championship appearances in 2022/23 and only 17 in League One in 2020/21, are likely to play against him in negotiations, however.