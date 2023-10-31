Highlights Martí Cifuentes is the new manager of QPR, taking over from Gareth Ainsworth.

Cifuentes had a slip-up in his final press conference with Hammarby, where his colleague mistakenly claimed he was joining Crystal Palace.

QPR is currently in the relegation zone in the Championship table and Cifuentes will need to quickly make an impact to turn their season around.

QPR have confirmed that Martí Cifuentes will take over the reins of the first team squad as their latest manager.

The London club were searching for a replacement for Gareth Ainsworth following his dismissal last weekend.

The 50-year-old oversaw a challenging last few months in charge after he led the club to safety from relegation last season.

Ainsworth has left the team sitting in the relegation zone with just eight points from their opening 14 games, six points adrift of safety.

But a funny hiccup in Cifuentes’ final press conference with his former club Hammarby has not got things off to a positive start.

What happened in Martí Cifuentes’ final Hammarby press conference?

Footage has emerged on Twitter of the Swedish outfit held a press conference to mark the manager’s departure from the club.

In the process of confirming his exit, one of Cifuentes’ colleagues made a slip of the tongue by claiming the Spaniard was set to join Crystal Palace.

He was quickly corrected by Cifuentes, who at the very least showcased that he knows his next club’s name.

The third person sitting at the table revealed a wry smile in response to the hiccup, but the Hammarby hierarchy are likely quite disappointed to lose their manager.

The team currently sits sixth in the Allsvenskan, the Swedish top flight, after 28 games.

It hasn’t been as good a season as his first year in charge of the team, in which they earned an impressive third place finish and earned European qualification.

However, Cifuentes did oversee a turnaround in form after a disappointing start to the 2023 campaign, which still bodes well.

The 41-year-old will have to perform a similar turnaround in form in order to save QPR’s season after their disastrous first 14 games.

Where are QPR in the Championship table?

The Hoops are currently 23rd in the second division table, sitting above only Sheffield Wednesday.

The club barely survived relegation to League One last year and now look under threat to finally lose their place in the second tier of English football.

There are still plenty of games remaining, giving the new manager enough time to turn things around.

However, the gap to 21st place Huddersfield Town is already six points, so he will be hoping to make an immediate impact in order to give QPR the best possible chance at survival.

Cifuentes has previously managed in the lower leagues of Spanish football before making the move to Scandinavia in 2018 with Sandefjord in Norway.

He also managed in Denmark with Aalborg BK before making the move to Swedish side Hammarby.

The Spaniard’s first game in charge will come against relegation rivals Rotherham United on 4 November.

Can QPR avoid relegation under Martí Cifuentes?

It is difficult to judge whether Cifuentes can succeed at QPR given his lack of experience in English football.

However, his track record in Scandinavia isn’t bad, earning European qualification with Hammarby a particularly impressive achievement.

This is a real left-field appointment from QPR, which is a big risk given their position in the table.

But it might just be what they need in order to turn their season around.