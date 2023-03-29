Wolves are currently trying to keep their heads above water in the Premier League, finding themselves part of a nine-team fight against relegation back into the Sky Bet Championship.

The Molineux club have been back in the Premier League since 2018, when Nuno Espírito Santo led them to the Championship title in emphatic fashion. This current campaign is the first in which their top-flight status has come under any real threat.

That's been quite a welcome period for the club, who, prior to that, had dipped in and out of the Premier League, therefore enjoying a number of memorable campaigns in the Championship.

The Second Tier Podcast have recently shared a classic Wolves throwback on Twitter, sharing footage of Sylvan Ebanks-Blake's memorable strike at The Valley during the 2007/08 season.

Ebanks-Blake drifts onto a channel ball on the right, before chopping back inside through Paddy McCarthy and rifling a shot into the net. His brace that night on March 29th 2008 contributed to a 3-2 win for Wolves.

That season would end in disappointment for Wolves, who finished seventh in the Championship under Mick McCarthy. Ebanks-Blake's 12-goal haul wasn't enough to secure play-off football, with Wolves missing out to Watford on goal difference having both collected 70 points.

McCarthy's side bounced back the following season, though, winning the Championship title by seven points. Ebanks-Blake playing his part, too, with a mammoth 25 goals across the season to send Wolves back to the Premier League.

The Verdict

Ebanks-Blake was a handful for Wolves between 2008 and 2009, scoring goals for fun in the Championship under Mick McCarthy.

This effort from 2008 was a memorable one on a night where Wolves were made to work hard for a 3-2 win at Charlton.

Of course, that season ended in disappointment for Wolves and they missed out on the top-six in quite cruel fashion. However, Ebanks-Blake spearheaded the following season's title charge and he will go down in Wolves folklore for his 25-goal tally in that 08/09 title-winning season.

Whilst Wolves want their Premier League journey to continue, this is a throwback to remind them that the EFL isn't so bad. Games and goals like this one live long in the memory, even if they are some 15 years ago now.

Thoughts? Let us know!