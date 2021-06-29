Footage emerges that appears to suggest Stoke City transfer agreement finalised

Stoke City’s Moritz Bauer is with Russian club FC Ufa as he looks to secure another move away from the Potters this summer.

The right-back arrived in Staffordshire in January 2018 when the club were in the Premier League, and, despite a decent start, the move has turned out to be a disaster for all parties.

Bauer has made just eight league appearances in the past few seasons and his contract situation means finding a buyer for the Austrian international has been tough.

Therefore, the 29-year-old has had to go out on loan, having had brief spells with Celtic and then FC Ufa.

His most recent loan was with the Russian top-flight side and it appears a return to the club is on the cards, as they shared footage on Instagram of Bauer at their pre-season training camp.

No official announcement has arrived about a deal though, so it remains to be seen whether Stoke have agreed to let the player go on a permanent basis or if it’s another temporary switch.

The verdict

The defender is a forgotten man at the Bet365 Stadium as he’s nowhere near the team and clearly not in Michael O’Neill’s plans moving forward.

So, a move is what all parties should want but that’s proven difficult financially in the past, with no club willing to take Bauer on a permanent deal just yet.

Clearly, this suggests he is rejoining Ufa and Stoke fans will hope that’s one of many departures this summer as the club look to shift several outcasts who have no future with Stoke.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.