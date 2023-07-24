It's fair to say that Queens Park Rangers had a turbulent 2022-23 season which started very well but went downhill rapidly, and the need for stability in the upcoming campaign is evident.

The Hoops went through three permanent head coaches last season, although they only intended to have one when appointing Mick Beale last summer.

His departure for Glasgow Rangers though after just a few months saw Neil Critchley come in as his replacement, but his failure to get results in his three-month tenure saw club icon Gareth Ainsworth plucked from Wycombe Wanderers.

The performances weren't always easy on the eye in the final few months of the season, but some key wins were picked up which secured the QPR's status in the Championship, and now Ainsworth is trying to build for the 2023-24 season.

Paul Smyth has returned from Leyton Orient on a permanent basis whilst Ziyad Larkeche and Asmir Begovic are new faces, and all are set to be joined by Morgan Fox who is poised to pen a two-year deal having left Stoke City over the summer.

A lot is made of Ainsworth's supposed direct style of play that he employed at Wycombe and was expected to bring to Loftus Road, but if pre-season is anything to go by we could see a free-flowing R's team gracing pitches up and down the country.

QPR took to the pitch at Plough Lane against League Two outfit AFC Wimbledon on Saturday in their latest tune-up game ahead of the new campaign, and the spoils ended up being shared between both teams.

It was a chance for Ainsworth to show that his 'direct' style is somewhat of a myth though as when already 1-0 up, the Hoops almost scored a goal that would be worthy of gracing any top flight pitch.

The move started in the middle of the park with some short passes between Ilias Chair, Andre Dozzell and Sam Field before bringing Chris Willock, Kenneth Paal and Taylor Richards into the move with neat, one-touch football.

The ball is worked into the box intricately before Willock nutmegs a Wimbledon defender before cutting the ball back to Dozzell on the edge of the six-yard box, but his scuffed effort is fantastically stopped by opposition goalkeeper Alex Bass.

Yes, Wimbledon are only a League Two side but if that is anything to go by, then QPR fans could be excited by what they see this coming season.

We already know that QPR, on their day, have two of the most creative players in the entire Championship in the form of Chair and Willock, but it's just a case of keeping them consistent and specifically in Willock's case - fit and available.

It also suggests that Ainsworth wants to play his football on the ground as opposed to how he tended to set up when he was Wycombe manager - it shows he is versatile in the way he can manage clubs and perhaps there is a chance that with a full pre-season with the squad he has there could be promising signs ahead for the R's.