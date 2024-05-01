Leicester City’s players and staff have been filmed singing about Leeds United’s collapse in form.

The Foxes held their end of season awards night on Tuesday evening after securing the Championship title on Monday night.

According to footage provided by FosseHub on Twitter, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall led a singalong session at the expense of their promotion rivals.

Leeds United were in control of the race for second place and they did the double on Leicester too this season, but suffered a 4-0 defeat to QPR on Friday night, putting Ipswich Town ahead in the table.

The Tractor Boys need just one point from their final fixture against Huddersfield Town to clinch a place in the Premier League ahead of Daniel Farke’s team.

Footage has emerged from Leicester’s end of season awards night in which players and staff can be seen singing about Leeds’ promotion challenge collapse.

Dewsbury-Hall can be seen leading a chant to the tune of Joy Division’s Love Will Tear Us Apart, with players and staff all joining in.

“Leeds, Leeds are falling apart again,” chanted the crowd, from footaged shared by FosseHub.

Leicester sealed their place back to the Premier League at the first attempt when Leeds lost 4-0 to the Hoops last weekend.

A 3-0 win of their own over Preston North End at Deepdale earlier this week crowned them as champions of the second division.

A brace from Jamie Vardy and a third goal from Kasey McAteer saw Enzo Maresca’s side clinch the title with one game still to play.

The Foxes were the in-form side throughout the first half of the campaign, which proved crucial during the run-in.

Their big points advantage was eroded during February and March, with poor results allowing Leeds to close the gap, and even overtake Leicester in the table.

However, Farke’s side have lost three of their last five league games, jeopardising their hopes of promotion.

Leeds United's poor form has all-but ended their automatic promotion hopes

Defeats to Coventry City, Blackburn Rovers and QPR, as well as a 0-0 draw at home to Sunderland, has proven costly in Leeds' chase of a top two spot.

Ipswich’s 2-1 win over Coventry on Tuesday evening means that the Suffolk outfit now just needs a draw from their final day clash with Huddersfield Town - who are already effectively relegated - to secure second position.

Leeds will face fourth place Southampton at home, where only a win can help them leapfrog Kieran McKenna’s team.

Failure to overturn the gap to Ipswich will mean the Whites will have to compete in the play-offs instead, where they could face Norwich City, West Brom or Hull City in the semi-finals.

Leicester have earned the opportunity to enjoy singalong sessions at the expense of their rivals as they’ve gotten over the line and sealed promotion.

Leeds have a significant resource advantage over Ipswich, and many had tipped the Whites for a top two place during pre-season.

So missing out on automatic promotion to the Suffolk side will be the cause of ridicule from supporters, and even players, of rival clubs.

Leeds can still earn promotion through the play-offs, but they will need to turnaround their recent form, as their latest results have been quite concerning preparation for the post-season shootout.