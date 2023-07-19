Sunderland fans are overjoyed with the signing of Jobe Bellingham - and they couldn't help but laugh at his initiation video.

The youngster, brother of England prodigy Jude, has big shoes to fill when compared to his older sibling, who recently joined Spanish giants Real Madrid in a transfer that could reach £114million if all add-ons are met, in a move from Borussia Dortmund.

But whilst he's moved to the Stadium of Light and not the Santiago Bernabeu, there is a real expectation on Wearside that Jobe can hit huge heights and become a star under Tony Mowbray's young side, which also boasts the likes of Anthony Patterson, Dennis Cirkin, Daniel Ballard and Jack Clarke. Though Bellingham will need to do better than his initiation video in which his teammates could not stop laughing at his singing technique.

What does the video of Jobe Bellingham show?

With the Black Cats on their pre-season trip to the USA, the video shows a nervous Jobe climbing upon a table in an American diner to start his song. A Northern Irish-sounding team-mate can be heard saying 'He is stressed! He is so stressed!' as Bellingham musters up the courage to sing his initiation song, to which he receives an ovation towards the end of the tune by his teammates.

What did Jobe Bellingham say upon his move to Sunderland?

After moving to the Stadium of Light in June, Bellingham could not wait to get started on what he believes to be the 'next step' in his development after leaving St. Andrew's, telling the club's official website: “I’ve been thinking about this for a long time and I can’t wait to get started. I spent many years at Birmingham City and that really helped my development, but now felt like the right time to take the next step.

"I’m looking forward to working under the Head Coach – I want to learn and develop my game – and I feel like I’m progressing every week, so playing with good players will only help that. The Stadium of Light is the best atmosphere I’ve ever played in and the fans have already made me feel welcome online, so I’m excited to get going and I’m focused on letting my football speak for itself.”

What have Sunderland club chiefs said about the move for Jobe Bellingham?

Speaking to the club's official website, Sporting Director, Kristjaan Speakman added that he was a 'massive endorsement' of what Sunderland were trying to achieve with their young squad.

He said: "Jobe’s a player who is focused on being the best version of himself and for him to feel that Sunderland can best support that progression is a massive endorsement of what we are doing.

"He has a great range of technical attributes and he will continue to develop physically despite already showing that he can shoulder the demands of Championship football. Like we do with all young players, we will give him time to settle and adapt to his new surroundings, but he can’t wait to get out in front of our supporters at the Stadium of Light and I’m sure they will enjoy his journey with us.”