Highlights Ipswich Town's start to the season has been incredible, with wins against every team except Leeds United.

Head coach Kieran McKenna has something special going on with his current squad.

Ipswich secured their passage into the last 16 of the EFL Cup with a stunning winning goal from Jack Taylor.

Ipswich Town's start to the 2023-24 season has been nothing short of incredible as they are taking down pretty much every team that comes across their path.

Aside from Leeds United, who managed to get the better of them in league action back in August in a 4-3 thriller at Portman Road, the Tractor Boys have defeated everyone else in Championship and EFL Cup action, further proving that head coach Kieran McKenna has got something special going on with his current squad.

The Suffolk outfit have acclimatised to the Championship incredibly well after finishing 2nd in League One last season, winning seven out of their first eight matches to be level on points with top of the league Leicester City at this current moment.

That has also included going on a run in the EFL Cup as well, with wins over Bristol Rovers and Reading setting up a tasty clash with Premier League side Wolves at Portman Road on Tuesday evening.

What happened as Ipswich Town took on Wolves?

Both sides made plenty of changes and after 15 minutes of the contest, it looked as though Gary O'Neil's squad depth would prove to be too much as goals from Hwang Hee-chan and Toti put the top flight side into a 2-0 lead.

By half-time though, Ipswich were level thanks to goals from Chelsea loanee Omari Hutchinson and Freddie Ladapo, but the best was yet to come on 58 minutes.

Midfielder Jack Taylor, who was signed from Peterborough United over the summer but has only started once in the league so far, collected the ball in midfield after a patient passing move from Ipswich, and from around 25 yards out he launched a powerful right-footed effort towards Dan Bentley's goal.

Bentley could only watch and get one hand to it, but it was not enough as he failed to keep the stunning strike out of the back of the net.

That goal proved to be the game-changer as Ipswich secured their passage into the last 16 of the competition, where they will find out on Wednesday night as to who they will play next.

And supporters of Town cannot stop watching the goal, with this one praising Taylor's impact after having to remain patient for starts in the early stages of his career at the club.

Another fan meanwhile has outlined McKenna's influence for the types of goals they are now scoring.

This Ipswich fan meanwhile cannot stop re-watching the wonder-goal...

Whilst another thinks that we have already seen the best strike of the 2023-24 campaign...

Another supporter believes that even Lionel Messi would have been proud of scoring such a goal...

When will Ipswich Town find out their Round Four opponents in the EFL Cup?

Following Man CIty's clash with Newcastle United on Wednesday night, the draw for Round Four - the last 16 - of the EFL Cup will be made soon after.

So far, Man United and Burnley are the only Premier League teams that the Tractor Boys can face, with the majority of the top flight clubs left in the competition facing off later on tonight to earn their spots.