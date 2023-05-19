Darren Moore and Sheffield Wednesday completed a play-off miracle against Peterborough United last night, coming back from a 4-0 first leg deficit to win on penalties and book their place in the final.

Posh won the first leg 4-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium last week, with goals from Jack Taylor, Joe Ward, Kwame Poku, and Jonson Clarke-Harris securing what looked like a win that would comfortably take them to Wembley.

No team had ever come back from a four goal deficit in the play-offs, with Moore's side completing one of the great EFL comebacks in the 5-1 win at Hillsborough. Michael Smith's penalty nine minutes in sparked belief inside the ground, before Lee Gregory prodded home to make it 2-0 and have the ground rocking before half-time.

Reece James then notched another inside the box with less than 20 minutes of normal time to play, but one-club-man Liam Palmer made himself the hero when he snatched an equaliser on aggregate in the 98th minute, poking in Aden Flint's knock down to send the game to extra time.

It looked like it wasn't to be when Lee Gregory accidentally put into his own net from a Peterborough free-kick, but the Owls fought back once more, with Callum Paterson showing great composure to make it 5-1 (5-5 on aggregate) and send the game to penalties.

Wednesday won the shoot-out 5-3, completing a miracle, which prior to kick-off not many would have believed possible. They will play one of Bolton Wanderers or Barnsley in the League One play-off final on May 29th.

What has the reaction been to the miraculous victory for Sheffield Wednesday?

Clinton Morrison played for Sheffield Wednesday for two seasons from 2010 until 2012, scoring 14 goals in 72 games for the Owls.

He was in attendance as a pundit at Hillsborough, as part of Sky Sports' coverage. After the game, he and the Wednesday boss shared an embrace (captured by Joe Crann on Twitter), with Morrison thanking Moore in the process, he said: “You’re an inspiration to us, man.”

Can Sheffield Wednesday win the play-off final now?

Prior to the play-offs starting, Wednesday were most people's favourites to go all the way and win it, and that won't have changed now.

If anything, completing the most famous play-off comeback of all time to win will have done wonders for the players' confidence heading into the final and could help carry them through and give them the boost they needed, irrespective of who they face.

They will be desperate to go all the way now and they have the quality and mentality to do so. Also, it's hard to say they haven't earnt it after achieving their huge points tally and beating Posh in the manner that they did.