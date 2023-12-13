Highlights Ipswich Town continues their strong promotion charge with another victory, putting them at the top of the Championship standings.

Ed Sheeran, a famous fan of Ipswich Town, attended the match and celebrated with the team after their win.

Sheeran's presence brings added publicity and excitement to the club during their successful season.

The Ipswich Town promotion charge shows absolutely no signs of slowing down at the back end of 2023 as they registered yet another victory in a difficult encounter against Watford this week.

Winning three matches in a row in the build-up to another trip away, Kieran McKenna's side were in fantastic form and have only lost twice in league action so far this season, but they fell behind to Yaser Asprilla's early goal at Vicarage Road.

However, George Hirst levelled the scoreline before half-time before captain Sam Morsy popped up in the second half with a rare goal to win the match for the flying Tractor Boys, sending them to the top of the Championship standings ahead of Leicester, who play on Wednesday night against Millwall.

Ipswich were backed by more than 2,000 away supporters at Vicarage Road on Tuesday night, and there was an extra one in the posh seats as perhaps their most famous fan - Ed Sheeran - was in attendance once more.

Raised in Suffolk from a very early age, Sheeran became a Town fan, and since the 2021-22 season he has sponsored the club's kits, whilst also becoming an honorary squad member as the number 17.

With more down-time this season, Sheeran has been spotted more frequently at Portman Road but made the trip to Hertfordshire to see one person in particular, as well as take in yet another victory for his boyhood club.

Ed Sheeran and McKenna share moment following Watford 1-2 Ipswich Town

After watching the match with his fellow superstar musician Sir Elton John, who is the honorary president of Watford after being club chairman in the past until 2002, Sheeran headed downstairs to congratulate his side like he did earlier on in the season against Hull City, where the players would sing one of his songs in the dressing room.

And after once more congratulating the players on a job well done, Sheeran then bumped into McKenna in the media area when he was talking to Ipswich's official club channel and they shared a warm embrace.

Sheeran told McKenna that he watched the game next to ardent Hornets fan John and that he was not happy at the end result, as to be expected, and informed the Northern Irishman that he would be in attendance at Portman Road on Saturday for when their bitter East Anglian rivals Norwich City come to town.

Sheeran's attendance is an added bonus for Ipswich Town

Whilst for many years he has not had the time to watch his club, Sheeran has now somewhat returned at a very exciting time.

Ipswich are currently riding the crest of a wave right now and with the gap to third-placed Leeds now extended to 10 points, Town will surely go into the Christmas period along with Leicester as the clear favourites for automatic promotion to the Premier League - somewhere they haven't been for nearly 22 years.

When Sheeran is around though, the club are even more in the public eye thanks to his superstardom and reputation, and all publicity is good publicity right now for Ipswich Town.

And if they can go on to beat Norwich this weekend, then the mood around the club and its supporters will perhaps reach its peak.