Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's new head coach Danny Rohl has wasted no time getting his message across to the players.

Rohl's appointment has brought some positivity to the club, but he faces a huge task as the team is currently seven points adrift from safety.

Rohl recognizes the need for immediate results to stay in the Championship, but also has long-term ambitions for the club. The players need to buy into his plans for success.

Sheffield Wednesday are preparing for life under Danny Rohl, and the new boss has wasted little time in getting his message across to the players.

Danny Rohl named as new Sheffield Wednesday head coach

It has been a crazy few months at Hillsborough, with Darren Moore having lost his job in the summer despite guiding the Owls back to the Championship.

Owner Dejphon Chansiri has been subsequently involved in spats with fans, which included releasing a statement that made it clear he would not be putting additional money into the club.

Whilst all that was going on, Moore’s successor Xisco Munoz was failing to meet expectations, as the side picked up just three points, and failed to win, in his 11 Championship games.

Therefore, with the side seven points adrift from safety, a chance was made, with Rohl appointed as the new boss.

Danny Rohl meets Sheffield Wednesday players

So, the task facing the new boss is huge, but Rohl’s appointment has brought some positivity, and he has quickly got down to work in his new surroundings.

The German, who has previously been assistant at Southampton, was pictured watching the U21 side as they drew with rivals Sheffield United a few days ago, and the club have now shared footage on social media of Rohl meeting the group.

The clip showed the group going into a meeting room, with the first slide on the screen showing the Wednesday badge, along with a message that stated; ‘Everyday life is preparation’.

Interestingly, Marvin Johnson was also prominent in the footage, with the left wing-back having been surprisingly frozen out under Munoz, whilst the club also prevented him from leaving.

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

Rohl is in a difficult position, as the young coach will no doubt have big ambitions in terms of the long-term project he wants to put in place at Hillsborough.

Yet, he will also recognise that the club need to stay in the Championship, so he has to do all he can to get immediate results as Wednesday look to climb out of the relegation zone.

Perhaps the one positive was the timing of this appointment, as it has given Rohl more time to get to know his players on the training ground than it would at different stages of the campaign.

So, it will be interesting to see how Rohl’s Wednesday look this weekend, when they make the trip to Vicarage Road to take on a Watford outfit that are only two points above the bottom three after a tough start.

Can Sheffield Wednesday stay in the Championship?

Even at this early stage, it’s going to be a big ask for Rohl to get this team out of the relegation zone.

Munoz made plenty of mistakes during his time in charge, but the reality is that many observers are not convinced of the quality within the Owls squad, so whoever is in the dugout is going to find it tough.

But, Rohl clearly feels he can make the side competitive, and the players need to buy in to what he wants if this is going to work.