Ivan Sunjic has been involved in a high-profile incident behind the scenes at Hertha Berlin.

The Birmingham City midfielder is currently on loan with the Bundelsiga outfit for this season.

However, new manager Pal Dardai has been caught dismissing him from training in the aftermath of the team’s 4-2 loss at home to Werder Bremen.

How is Ivan Sunjic doing on loan with Hertha Berlin?

The defeat has left the club bottom of the table, with just 22 points from 29 games.

The gap to the relegation play-off place is now three points with only five fixtures remaining.

Sunjic has featured 18 times in the league for the capital city-club, making 12 starts.

But Sky Germany have footage of the Bosnian being ejected from training by the Berlin manager over the weekend.

The training session was being televised during the incident, which has led to the footage emerging.

The Blues player has been out of the team in recent weeks, last appearing for the club in March during a 1-1 draw with Mainz.

Dardai has previously managed Berlin twice before, but only made his most recent return earlier this month.

Following the training session, the Hungarian criticised his team for a lack of team spirit as they look to avoid relegation from the Bundesliga.

It remains to be seen whether Sunjic will feature again for the club this season following this very public bust-up.

Does Sunjic have a future with Birmingham City?

Sunjic signed for Birmingham in 2019 from Dinamo Zagreb in a big money move.

The midfielder is contracted to the Blues until 2024, meaning he has just 12 months left at the club upon his possible return at the end of the season.

In his three previous campaigns with the club he has been a consistent presence in the team, making 124 appearances in the league in that period.

However, it remains to be seen whether he has a future with the Championship side if he makes his return in the summer.

Hertha Berlin do hold an option to make Sunjic’s stay at the club permanent but perhaps this latest development will hamper their chances of taking up that chance.

Manager John Eustace could see a use for the midfielder if he does return, but at the same time he is also a sellable asset for the club that could generate funds for reinvestment back into the team.