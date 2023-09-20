Highlights Tom Wagner, the owner of Birmingham City, celebrated a goal with fans during their recent match against Preston North End, earning him points with the supporters.

Tom Wagner has further endeared himself to Birmingham City fans despite the team’s 2-1 loss on Tuesday night.

The Blues were facing league leaders Preston North End at Deepdale yesterday evening in a midweek round of Championship fixtures.

The away side took the lead in the opening moments of the second half, with Jay Stansfield scoring almost immediately from kick-off.

However, an own goal from Krystian Bielik brought Ryan Lowe’s side back into the game just a few minutes later.

Milutin Osmajic’s strike in the 67th minute gave the hosts the lead, which they maintained until the final whistle, extending their unbeaten start to the campaign to seven games.

What is the latest news surrounding Tom Wagner?

A video posted to Twitter, via The Second Tier, has gone viral in the hours since Stansfield’s opening goal of the game.

Wagner can be spotted in a grey hoodie in the stands celebrating the goal with the travelling away supporters.

The American businessman was in the mix with fans as they cheered on the team taking a 1-0 lead over the first placed side in the division.

Wagner purchased the club in the summer, now overseeing his first year in charge of the Blues.

Eustace’s side have made a positive start to the new campaign, albeit they have now lost their last two fixtures.

Wagner will be aiming to lead the club into the Premier League in the near future, with Birmingham having not been in the top flight in over a decade.

How has the start of the season been for Birmingham City?

Birmingham are now seventh in the Championship table, although the team has played a game more than some of their rivals.

Another six games will be played tonight with the other half of the division competing, which will likely see Eustace’s side fall even further, possibly as low as 12th in the standings.

There was speculation surrounding the future of Eustace following the team’s impressive first five games of the campaign.

Rangers were reportedly weighing up an approach for the 43-year-old in the event that they decided to remove Michael Beale from the managerial role at Ibrox.

However, no move has materialised, and the team is winless since those reports first emerged.

Birmingham will be hoping that is just a coincidence and that the side can get back to good form from this weekend.

Next up for Birmingham is a Friday night clash at home to QPR on 22 September.

Can Birmingham City compete for Premier League promotion under Tom Wagner’s ownership?

This is a positive moment for Wagner, even in defeat, as this should earn him some points with the supporters.

It has been an ideal start to life at Birmingham for the American, who has replaced an extremely unpopular figure at the helm of the ownership of the club.

Eustace is also quite a popular figure among supporters, so backing him in the transfer market last summer will have given him a good first impression among the fan base.

Promotion this season will be difficult, but there is certainly an upwards trajectory at St. Andrew’s that indicates it could be a possibility in the near future.