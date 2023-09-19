Highlights Former Sunderland striker Danny Graham, a lifelong Newcastle fan, is now supporting the Magpies as a fan and joined Newcastle fans in Milan for their Champions League game against AC Milan.

Graham had two unsuccessful spells with Sunderland and struggled to score goals for the club before retiring from the game.

Despite his lack of success at Sunderland, Graham's time at the club coincided with a period of dominance over Newcastle, as Sunderland went unbeaten in the last nine meetings between the rivals.

Former Sunderland striker Danny Graham is with the Newcastle fans as they prepare for their Champions League tie against AC Milan this evening.

Who is Danny Graham?

The 38-year-old, who has now retired, will be well known to supporters up and down the country, as he featured for many clubs over the years, including Carlisle, Watford and Swansea among others.

Whilst Graham did well at those clubs, it’s fair to say he didn’t excel with Sunderland, who he had two unsuccessful spells with.

The striker managed just one goal in over 40 appearances for the club after joining from the Swans in 2013, and he then failed to find the net in 14 appearances when he returned during the 2020/21 campaign, when the Black Cats were in League One. It was after that spell that Graham decided to retire from the game.

Danny Graham with Newcastle fans in Milan

Despite turning out for Sunderland, Graham was a lifelong fan of bitter rivals Newcastle, and, now he is no longer involved in the game, he is following the Magpies as a fan.

And, that has seen him travel to Italy as Eddie Howe’s side take on AC Milan at the San Siro in their first Champions League group game this season.

Footage was shared on social media of Graham, with a beer in hand, joining along with the Newcastle fans singing ahead of the fixture.

How fierce is the Sunderland vs Newcastle rivalry?

This will inevitably open up the debate of whether fans of clubs would ever play for their bitter rivals, and each supporter will have their own opinion on whether they could do what Graham did.

Obviously, he had no issues with pulling on the red-and-white shirt, although many Sunderland fans will probably wish he hadn’t, as it’s fair to say he didn’t enjoy the best of times at the Stadium of Light.

Given the nature of this rivalry, there will be many who would be adamant that they wouldn’t turn out for their rivals, but Graham did, and whilst things didn’t go to plan for him at Sunderland, he did have a good career overall.

Even though he didn’t make a big impact in the derby games, Sunderland dominated the Tyne-Wear clashes during Graham’s time at the club. The Black Cats have not lost to Newcastle in the last nine meetings between the sides.

What next for Sunderland?

Of course, the dynamics of the rivalry changed when Newcastle were taken over, with that additional funding the reason for their success in the past year.

However, Sunderland fans will be pleased with how they’re doing under Tony Mowbray, and all attention will be on their fixture at Blackburn tomorrow, which will no doubt be a tough test.

Impressive back-to-back victories against Southampton and QPR has lifted Sunderland into the play-off mix after a tough start, but Mowbray will be demanding more as they look to push on over the coming months.

Promotion is the aim for Sunderland this season, which would bring another two derby games next season, which all neutrals would enjoy.