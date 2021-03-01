Footage emerges as Darren Moore gets to work at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday threw a curveball at everyone today by announcing the appointment of Darren Moore as their new manager.

Moore had been impressing at Doncaster Rovers in League One, and just minutes after news had come out from local reporters that the former West Brom boss had held talks with the Owls, his arrival had been confirmed by the club.

A video from Doncaster Free Press reporter Liam Hoden detailed Wednesday’s move for Moore, which began on Friday with an approach and the 46-year-old told Donny before their clash with Ipswich – one they ended up losing 2-1 – that he would like to speak to the Owls.

Things clearly moved quickly yesterday and Moore leaves behind a club sitting just inside the League One play offs for a team that is facing a relegation battle in the Championship as we head into the final couple of months of the season.

He was only officially appointed earlier this morning, and Moore has wasted no time in getting to work with his new players as the Owls media team released some footage of the man at training as they gear up for a clash with neighbours Rotherham on Wednesday.

First day on the training ground for our new boss! 🦉#swfc pic.twitter.com/q3k7u2j9EZ — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) March 1, 2021

The Verdict

It appears that Moore is the type of manager that likes to get very involved with training sessions and won’t just leave it to other members of the coaching staff, and he also looks very vocal which will please Wednesday fans.

And judging by how he was as a player, no-one will dare mess with Moore – despite how soft-spoken he is.

The club need an immediate reaction though to his methods – and a win against local rivals Rotherham would help considering they both occupy two of the three relegation spots in the Championship.