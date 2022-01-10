‘Foolish’, Big reality check’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to recent events

Many Sheffield United fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 3-0 loss in the FA Cup to Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday.

Goals from Daniel Podence and Nelson Semedo sealed a comfortable victory for the home side, who showed that the Sky Bet Championship outfit were no match for their Premier League credentials.

The Blades did have their fair share of possession during the game at Molineux, however they didn’t threaten to create enough chances, nor did they come very close to scoring at all throughout the 90 minutes.

Naturally it didn’t take the Sheffield United faithful long to react to what they had seen from their side on the road, with many taking to social media to air their views on the performance of their side.

Here, we take you through some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as the Blades exited the cup at the third round stage.

Harsh scoreline. Thought the lads did well considering how long we’ve gone without a game and 13 players out missing. Thought Berge did well, RND looked good in that left centre half slot, Gordon acquitted himself well. Could’ve easily been 2 up after 15 mins. Lots to build on ⚔️ — Richard bunning (@BunningRichard) January 9, 2022

Only cup nobody’s bothered — James⚔️ (@Sufc_Jam3s) January 9, 2022

gotta concentrate on league 4 matches to squeeze in so might be a good thing not in — bladette (@1889bladette) January 9, 2022

Big reality check that. Bring on the next league game — 🆎⚔️ (@saxilbyblade) January 9, 2022

Probably for the best — 𝗗𝘆𝗹𝗮𝗻 (@Dylblade_) January 9, 2022

We were good first half. Would have been foolish to actually win (insane fixture pile up already), and considering the personnel and subs, we can't be worried about a 3-0 defeat. Arguably better team first half. Nice to see a game for a change. #twitterblades — brownblade (@brownblade) January 9, 2022

Not the end of the world. — BoogaLew (@dadsarmy100) January 9, 2022

Well played and a good run out. Some promising displays but can one of the fans there do a job on Burke so he doesn't wear the badge again 😤 https://t.co/LBcRttWJRi — Brent (@ibrent7) January 9, 2022

No excuse for not being up there in league now https://t.co/wiRL2bOmJT — Razza (@Rxzzax) January 9, 2022