Folarin Balogun to Sheffield United: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Sheffield United are no doubt desperate to fire themselves back into the Premier League as soon as possible, after becoming one of the most intriguing prospects in the top flight before dropping out of it completely.

One way that they could do this would certainly be via the signing of Folarin Balogun.

The attacker has been linked with a move to the Blades (via The Sun) and he could be a huge signing for the side to make if they can pull it off in the winter window.

They look likely to face competition from Middlesbrough but if a deal can be reached, then his goals could prove vital in getting Sheffield United back up to where they want to be.

Is it a good potential move?

Put simply – yes.

The striker is viewed as having a ton of talent and potential and although he has yet to make much of an impact for his parent side Arsenal, he has been a wanted man for a while from various different outfits and given the chance to shine, he would no doubt take it with both hands.

His work in the Gunners’ academy side has been nothing short of exceptional and if he can carry that form over to competitive football, then he will certainly be a boost to any side.

Would he start?

There is no guarantee that he would come in and be an instant first-team regular but you would expect him to join and get his chance at some point.

He would likely be thrown into the mix early on – with a talent like his, you’d certainly be eager to get him on the pitch and see what he can do – and then if he takes his chance, he could become their main attacking outlet.

It wouldn’t be easy to push out a club hero in Billy Sharp and Lys Mousset is in excellent form but if Balogun can reach the level many expect him to, then he could be the first-choice.

What does he offer?

Balogun is a quick and exciting player, who can terrorise opposition defences and cut through them like a knife through butter.

He is a clinical finisher too, as shown by his goal rate for the Arsenal reserve side and he is also able to tee up his teammates too.

He is a well-rounded striker with a very good finishing ability – exactly what any team would want.

Again, he has yet to be tested much competitively but if he could hit the same levels when given the chance, he would be a huge asset to any side.