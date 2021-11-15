Folarin Balogun to Middlesbrough: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Middlesbrough will be looking to make the perfect start to life under the guidance of their new manager Chris Wilder this weekend when they face Millwall at the Riverside Stadium.

With the transfer window set to open in January, it will be intriguing to see whether Wilder decides to stamp his authority on the club’s squad by drafting in some fresh faces.

One of the individuals who has recently been linked with a switch to Middlesbrough is Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun.

Here, we have decided to take a look at whether this would be a good move for both parties whilst we will also assess whether Balogun would start for Boro…

Is it a good potential move?

This could turn out to be somewhat of a coup for Boro if they are able to convince Arsenal to commit to a loan move.

As per a report by The Sun, Arsenal have yet to make a decision regarding Balogun’s immediate future despite interest from the likes of Boro and Sheffield United.

An exciting young prospect, the forward has already scored an impressive total of 10 goals in the Premier League 2 Division 1 this season and may now be ready to feature on a regular basis at senior level.

Currently behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah in the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium, Balogun could make considerable strides in terms of his development by sealing a temporary switch to a Championship side next year.

Would he start?

Although Balogun possesses an abundance of talent, he would have to prove his worth to Wilder in training in order to move above the likes of Andraz Sporar and Uche Ikpeazu in the pecking order at the Riverside Stadium.

Sporar has started 12 games in a row for Boro whilst Ikpeazu has featured on 14 occasions in all competitions this season.

When you consider that this particular duo have only managed to score a combined total of five goals this season, Balogun may be able to force his way into the club’s starting eleven if his team-mates continue to struggle for consistency.

What does he offer?

Balogun could turn out to be a good alternative option to Sporar and Ikpeazu who are both known for their physical attributes.

An instinctive forward who possesses a great deal of pace, Balogun has compared his style of play to Aubameyang in the past.

If the 20-year-old is able to follow in the footsteps of Aubameyang by finding the back of the net on a regular basis at senior level, he could help Middlesbrough reach new heights in the Championship in 2022.