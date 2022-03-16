Folarin Balogun shares message after scoring in Middlesbrough’s 2-0 victory over Birmingham

Folarin Balogun has taken to Instagram to share a message after featuring in Middlesbrough’s clash with Birmingham City last night.

Balogun netted a superb goal at St Andrew’s yesterday as Boro sealed a 2-0 victory over the Blues.

Middlesbrough opened the scoring in the 23rd minute of the clash as Aaron Connolly slotted past goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.

Matt Crooks went close to adding a second for Boro on the stroke of half-time as his header narrowly missed the target.

Following the break, Middlesbrough were awarded a penalty after Isaiah Jones was brought down in the area by Taylor Richards.

Paddy McNair was unable to convert as his spot-kick was tipped onto the post by Etheridge.

Balogun extended Boro’s advantage in the 62nd minute as he netted a fantastic effort from the edge of the box.

Birmingham’s misery was compounded in the closing stages of the game as Kristian Pedersen was shown a second yellow card for a challenge on Jones.

As a result of this victory, Middlesbrough moved back into the play-off places.

Reflecting on his side’s latest triumph, Balogun has admitted on Instagram that he believes that it was a big away performance.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Middlesbrough players born in?

1 of 20 Where was Middlesbrough forward Duncan Watmore born? Sunderland Durham South Shields Manchester

The forward posted: “A big away performance from us, happy with my second goal for this club.

“Blessings from the tree himself @mrdc94.“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balogun (@balogun)

The Verdict

After failing to win any of their previous six away league games, Boro finally managed to end this particular run by producing a solid display against Birmingham.

Balogun will now be hoping to push on during the remainder of the campaign after providing his fourth direct goal contribution for Boro in this aforementioned clash.

If the forward continues to improve as a player under the guidance of Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder, he may end up playing a significant role in the club’s push for a play-off place.

With his side set to face Chelsea at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday, it will be intriguing to see whether Balogun will be able to cause some issues for the Premier League outfit in this FA Cup clash.