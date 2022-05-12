Folarin Balogun sends farewell message to Middlesbrough supporters ahead of Arsenal return

Middlesbrough narrowly missed out on the play-offs in the Championship despite performing very well, on the whole, after Chris Wilder replaced Neil Warnock in the dugout.

Boro will certainly be aiming for a top six finish next season, with recruitment of paramount importance to give Wilder the tools to kick on next term.

The club conducted some intriguing transfer business in the January window, to which ultimately was not enough to see them safely into the top six but produced some special moments nonetheless.

If Folarin Balogun is unable to force his way into the Arsenal first team picture in pre-season, he could be available to Championship clubs once again next season.

The 20-year-old chipped in with six goal contributions at Boro and demonstrated his clear potential in flashes after arriving in January, the striker took to Twitter to reflect on the loan spell.

He wrote: “Unfortunately we missed out on our goals, however Middlesbrough is a great club that will get where they belong.

“Thank you to my team mates and fans who always welcomed me.

“Lots of love Balo.”

Balogun is a very exciting prospect and will remain heavily involved with the England youth setup next season, he did not set the Championship alight, but there were enough signs in certain games that he could be a Premier League regular in years to come.

The striker department will receive a lot of attention at The Riverside Stadium this summer, with Balogun, Aaron Connolly and Andraz Sporar all returning to their parent clubs.

Wilder seems to prefer more mobile forwards, and that could lead to Duncan Watmore playing a more crucial role in the attacking contingent next term.

Sheffield United’s promotion to the Premier League in 2018/19 does appear to be a blueprint that Wilder is working from, and he will probably have larger financial backing on Teesside than he did at Bramall Lane.

With a host of clubs showing a lot of promise in 2021/22, it will be interesting to see what clubs, who did not finish in the top six this term, can start the strongest in 2022/23.