Folarin Balogun issues seven-word message after leaving Arsenal for Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have finally clinched the signing of Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun on a deal until the end of the season – and the forward has already taken to Twitter to deliver a message to the club’s fans.

The striker has been a man in-demand for quite some time now, after putting in a string of impressive showings for the Gunners’ academy team. With 14 goals in just 11 games for that team so far this season, he has shown he certainly knows where the back of the net is and has been eyed up by a plethora of teams.

It’s Chris Wilder and Middlesbrough though who have won the race for his signature and they’ll be hoping that he can carry on that kind of form in competitive action and help lead them to a play-off spot.

This loan deal to the Riverside Stadium represents the first time that the youngster has left the Emirates Stadium too and should be his first real run of regular action in the EFL and in competitive football. The player himself is certainly looking forward to the challenge, as he has now taken to Twitter to post a message to Boro fans.

The youngster has claimed that he is ready to ‘get started’ at the club and now that the deal has been confirmed, he should be available for selection in Boro’s next game. That means he could be thrown straight into the team for their next Championship tie against Reading.

If he can manage even half of the contribution that he got for Arsenal’s academy, then Middlesbrough will certainly be firing in the goals in no time.

The Verdict

Folarin Balogun is a really intriguing and exciting signing for Middlesbrough to make. With no prior experience of both regular action or gametime in the EFL, it will be interesting to see how he gets on at the Riverside Stadium.

All signs point to him being a shrewd addition, with his goalscoring record at reserve level making for impressive reading. He has proven already that he can be a handful in attack and if he can continue to bag the goals in the Championship, then he could really set the league alight in the second half of the campaign.

Middlesbrough fans will no doubt be excited to see him thrown into the action, although he may not be placed straight into the first-team. He might be eased in instead and if anyone knows how to handle players at this level, it is Chris Wilder.

Either way, we are bound to get a look at Balogun sooner rather than later – and Boro fans will be hoping he can be as electric for them as he has been for the Gunners’ academy team.