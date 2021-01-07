Folarin Balogun and Swansea: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen this month?

It’s been a difficult January window so far for Swansea City, who have seen both Kasey Palmer and Morgan Gibbs-White recalled by their parent clubs, but landing Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun would really change things around.

The 19-year-old has caused quite a stir with his performances for the Gunners’ age-group sides and could be just the addition the Swans need as they push for promotion to the Premier League.

In Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe, Steve Cooper has got a fantastic first-choice forward pair but signing Balogun would give him a little extra firepower.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a deep dive into the teenager’s current situation to investigate how likely he is to move to the Liberty Stadium.

What do we know so far?

The Swans are understood have made contact with Arsenal over a potential loan deal for Balogun but they aren’t the only side interested.

The teenager has entered the final six months of his contract and that has meant clubs are circling as they look to prize him away from the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta has insisted he wants to keep Balogun but the 19-year-old is yet to sign a new deal and has been linked with Premier League champions Liverpool.

However, The Athletic reported this morning that the Arsenal striker is set to sign a pre-contract with a foreign club.

Is it likely to happen this month?

The latest twist in the Balogun saga looks to have put an end to the long-term hopes of both Arsenal and Liverpool but the Swans still have a chance of signing him on loan for the second half of the season. In fact, it could play into their hands.

If The Athletic’s report is correct and the 19-year-old does pen a pre-contract with a foreign club, then the Gunners may be keen to offload him for the rest of the season rather than keep coaching him for another club’s benefit.

With that in mind, Swansea could be well set to capitalise and land Balogun on a temporary deal.

In my eyes, the likelihood of a move is reliant on how quickly his future is sorted out. If a pre-contract or a new deal with the Swans is signed soon then I think we may see him at the Liberty Stadium this month.