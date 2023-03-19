Sheffield United booked a place in the FA Cup semi-finals dramatically this afternoon, coming from behind late to beat Blackburn Rovers 3-2 at Bramall Lane.

Despite the slice of luck of Sam Gallagher's first-half own goal, Blackburn were in control heading into the final 10 minutes after Ben Brereton Diaz's penalty and Sammie Szmodics' strike.

However, Oli McBurnie secured an equaliser on 81 minutes, before Tommy Doyle's 90th minute rocket settled the tie in dramatic fashion.

Here's how we rated Paul Heckingbottom's players as they booked a first Wembley appearance since 2014:

Wes Foderingham - 8: Produced three enormous saves, including a brilliant double-effort from Harry Pickering and Brereton Diaz in the second-half.

George Baldock - 7: Willing running won corner for Gallagher own goal and produced a big defensive header to deny Brereton Diaz as well. Usual energy.

Anel Ahmedhodzic- 6: Not quite at his best at both ends of the pitch but carried plenty of possession forwards at 1-2, which was helpful.

John Egan - 7: Commanding enough in defence and produced some big moments in interceptions and duels. Will have been disappointed to play Szmodics onside for Blackburn's second goal, though.

Jack Robinson - 5: Unlucky to concede the penalty and pick up a booking, but fortunate not to be sent-off for a snappy challenge not long after. Szmodics’ goal also came down his channel.

Max Lowe - 6: Real up-and-down afternoon at left wing-back. His volley was deflected in off Gallagher for Sheffield United's first equaliser but he was caught out for Blackburn's second in possession. Showed determination to set-up McBurnie's equaliser, which he deserves credit for.

Tommy Doyle - 7: Was trusted in a deep-lying midfield role over Oliver Norwood, which was a decision that paid off right at the end. What a finish.

Sander Berge - 7: Wasn't anywhere near his best in midfield but had a key impact in certain moments, helping Sheffield United build momentum in both halves.

James McAtee - 6: Should have scored with the two one on ones he had.

Iliman Ndiaye - 7: Another Blade that wasn't on the top of his game but still carries a huge threat with his ability to carry the ball and draw defenders. Had good touches but not that deciding impact.

Oli McBurnie - 7: Not an easy afternoon at all but has his mark bumped up for a crucial goal, which required both determination and composure.

Subs

Adam Davies

John Fleck

Chris Basham - n/a: On late.

Billy Sharp - 6: Offered an extra presence as Sheffield United threw the kitchen sink at the game.

Oliver Norwood

Ismaila Coulibaly

Jayden Bogle - n/a: On for Baldock shortly before the winner.

Oliver Arblaster

Daniel Jebbison