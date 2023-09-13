Highlights FM24, the next edition of Football Manager, will be released on Monday, November 6th, 2023, with the Beta version potentially available on October 23rd.

Football Manager promises that FM24 will be the most complete edition yet, with new features including the ability to transfer a save file from FM23 and improvements to set pieces, AI transfers, and finances.

FM24 will be available on PC (Epic Games and Steam), Xbox, Playstation, and will also have a touch version and mobile version. Potential interesting EFL saves for FM24 include Sunderland, Bolton Wanderers, and Wrexham AFC.

It's that time of the year again.

The football season has started, the first international break is out of the way, and of course, Sports Interactive have just announced the next edition of the Football Manager series.

Indeed, the incredibly popular football management simulation, that lets fans of the beautiful game like you and I pit our tactical knowledge against the likes of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, is set for release later this year, with football fans across the country not having to wait too much longer to get stuck into their saves.

With that said, below, we've taken a look at everything we know about FM24 so far, and, we've even suggested a few EFL saves that could be interesting sides to start your FM24 journey with.

When will FM24 be released?

As announced by Football Manager yesterday, FM24 will be released on Monday 6th November 2023.

When is the FM24 Beta released?

Every year, ahead of the official release of the game, Football Manager is usually released in Beta form for those who have pre-ordered the game via the correct retailer.

This early access is generally available two weeks before the release date, with various versions of the game having the potential to go live at different times.

As such, although it is not confirmed, you want to be looking out for the FM24 Beta around October 23rd.

FM24 official trailer

Accompanying the announcement of the release date of FM24, Football Manager also dropped a trailer for the new game, which can be seen below.

What new features are in FM24?

In exciting news for players of the game, Football Manager promises FM24 will be "the most complete edition in the series yet, filled with new additions that deepen your immersion and elevate your gameplay experience".

One feature in the game already announced is the ability to transfer a save file from FM23 to FM24.

This means that if you are not quite finished with your FM23 save, but want the graphical and gameplay benefits of the new game, you will now be able to.

Furthermore, Football Manager promises a refresh of set-pieces, and smarter AI transfers and finances which are "heavily influenced by the ever-evolving world of football and driven by expert insight from new and existing partnerships within the professional game."

At the end of the above trailer, FM dropped a road map of when to keep an eye out for these feature drops. Below, we have listed them for you.

W/C 18th September

Smarter transfers, squad building and finance. Introducing intermediaries and offloading players.

W/C 25th September

Individual player targets and interaction logic.

Truer football motion, match authenticity, and positional play.

Set pieces refresh and coaches debut.

W/C 2nd October

More gameplay deep dive.

FM FC.

Features wrap up video.

W/C 9th October

Quality of life upgrade.

FM FC.

W/C 23rd October

FM24 Console.

FM24 Mobile.

W/C 30th October

FM24 Touch.

What platforms can I play FM24 on?

Football Manager 2024 will be available on multiple platforms once again this year.

That includes on PC through the likes of Epic Games and Steam, as well as on console, too.

Indeed, FM24 will once again be available to play on Xbox and Playstation consoles this season.

A touch version of the game, as well as mobile is also set to be available.

Who shall I manage on FM24?

With FM24 now released, naturally, avid players of the game will already be eyeing up the club/s they want to manage on this years edition.

To help you out, we've come up with three clubs in the EFL that we think could be a fun save on this year's game.

Sunderland

One intriguing save idea from the EFL Championship is Sunderland.

The Black Cats had a remarkable return to the second tier last season, reaching the play-offs, but ultimately fell short of promotion in the end.

On this year's game, you could try and take them further than Tony Mowbray did last season, though, using their plethora of young talent to fire you back to the top-flight.

Furthermore, once you are there, the club's bitter rivals Newcastle United, with their Saudi investment, are playing Champions League football these days, which gives you a lofty aim to aspire to.

Challenge: Finish ahead of Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

Bolton Wanderers

Another side to fall short in the play-offs last season, but in League One rather than the Championship, were Bolton Wanderers.

The Trotters could make for an equally fun save on FM24.

As evidenced by their strong start to the season in League One, there is a good squad at the club, and star forward Dion Charles recently inked a new contract, too.

Challenge: Take the club back to the Premier League for the first time since 2011/12.

Wrexham AFC

With Wrexham having been promoted to the Football League, this will no doubt be a popular save on FM24 this year.

With Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny in charge of the club, they have big ambitions and there is likely to be finances made available to you to achieve them as manager.

There is no ceiling as to where you can take the Red Dragons, so for those willing to invest the time into a long-term save, this could be a really fun one.

Challenge: Finish a season as the highest ranked Welsh club in English football.