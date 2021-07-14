Flynn Downes to Nottingham Forest: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Ipswich Town’s Flynn Downes continues to be linked with a move away from Portman Road with his future in Suffolk looking uncertain.

The midfielder, who was the subject of £1.6m bids from Crystal Palace last summer, made only 17 starts in League One due to injury last season, and was instructed to train with the Under-23s’ towards the end of the season after expressing his desire to embark on a new challenge.

Downes is now attracting interest from plenty of high-profile clubs, with AFC Bournemouth reportedly leading the race for the 22-year-old’s signature, as per the East Anglian Daily Times.

But Football Insider have now reported that another quartet of Championship sides have joined the race to land the midfielder…

What do we know so far?

Nottingham Forest, Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Stoke City are all interested in signing Downes, as per Football Insider.

Downes is under contract at Portman Road until the end of next season, but Ipswich do hold a 12-month extension option too.

But a move away looks likely this summer, as Paul Cook continues to rebuild and overhaul the playing squad at Portman Road.

Is it likely to happen?

As we’ve mentioned, a departure looks very likely for Downes this summer. The main question is, will he end up at Forest?

Forest are keen to re-sign James Garner on loan from Manchester United after an impressive loan spell in the second half of last season.

Any potential move for Downes or any other midfielder, then, is likely to hinge on United’s stance on Garner, and whether they allow him to spend another year in the Championship.

Cafu and Ryan Yates were also key players under Chris Hughton last term, whilst Tyrese Fornah also gives the manager an option following his return from a loan spell with Plymouth Argyle.

Samba Sow was let go at the end of his contract, whilst Harry Arter is also understood to have been told to find a new club.

It remains to be seen what part Jack Colback plays next season, too, but having only been a bit-part player last term, it’s unlikely he will feature a lot in 2021/22.

Downes, then, represents an option for not only the here-and-now, but for the long-term as well. He is a young, tidy midfielder who is keen to make the step up and challenge himself, and a move to the Championship looks likely this summer.