Flynn Downes to Leeds United: What do we know so far? Is a transfer likely to happen?

Swansea City midfielder, Flynn Downes, is reportedly admired by Leeds United and a potential target for the Whites if they lose Kalvin Phillips to Aston Villa.

Leeds are hoping to retain their Premier League status this season, whilst Swansea are drifting towards another campaign in the Championship under Russell Martin.

Downes has made 31 appearances in the Championship this season, scoring one goal and registering one assist, largely impressing since making the move to South Wales from Ipswich Town in the summer.

It appears that brief impact in the Swansea side has caught the eye of Leeds, who might be preparing for life without England international, Phillips.

What do we know so far?

It’s very early days, with the report from The Times centring around Aston Villa’s interest in Phillips and how a £60m move might be on the cards in the summer.

Later in the report, it claims that Downes is someone that Leeds’ scouts have identified as a potential replacement for Phillips in Jesse Marsch’s squad.

Whether Leeds sell Phillips and target Downes remains to be seen, although it’s worth noting how a £60m sale would be a club-record departure and the midfielder only has two years remaining on his deal at Elland Road.

Is a transfer likely to happen?

Simply, it feels like it will depend on Leeds cashing in on Phillips in the summer.

In an ideal world, Leeds will want to stay up, fend off Villa’s interest and tie Phillips down to a new contract.

That sounds simple, but the money involved as Villa circle is eye-catching and might tempt the Whites into a sale to fund a rebuild under Marsch.

If a sale plays out, Leeds might well come knocking on Swansea’s door asking for Downes, but even then a move is hardly a foregone conclusion.

Downes has three years left on the deal he signed at Swansea last summer, whilst the club would well be within their rights to demand huge money for Leeds for the 23-year-old, given they will know just how much Villa might have thrown at Phillips.

It’s early days and a lot has to fall into place for Downes to be making the move to Elland Road.

