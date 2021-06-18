Flynn Downes to leave? 2 transfer developments we could see emerge at Ipswich Town in the next few weeks

Ipswich Town’s transfer business is already well underway this summer as Paul Cook looks to transform his squad and get the Tractor Boys in a position to challenge for promotion.

The Tractor Boys have already managed to secure the signings of Wes Burns and Lee Evans and those are two additions to the squad that should prove to enhance the quality that Cook can call upon next season in League One. However, Ipswich will be well aware that they need to make more signings to be in a place to challenge at the top of the division.

Cook’s side have also been ruthless in cutting down the size of their squad with most of the players who were out of contract this summer being moved on. While Andre Dozzell has also been allowed to leave the club and join Championship side QPR.

With Ipswich already heavily active in the transfer market, here we take a look at TWO further transfer developments we could see at Portman Road in the coming weeks…

Flynn Downes to finally depart Ipswich

One player who is still facing an uncertain future this summer at Ipswich is midfielder Flynn Downes, with the 22-year-old a player that is attracting interest from elsewhere.

The Tractor Boys are more than likely going to be forced into deciding whether it is best to cash in on him considering that he has just 12 months left to run on his current deal at Portman Road.

A recent report from Football Insider has suggested that Championship side Barnsley are interested in the midfielder and have sent scouts to watch Downes in action last term. It is believed that the Tykes could be ready to come in with an offer to test the Tractor Boys’ resolve to keep hold of him this summer.

A further report from the East Anglian Daily Times has also revealed that Barnsley are not the only side that are interested in making a move for Downes. There is thought to be interest from some other as yet unnamed clubs in the 22-year-old.

The midfielder has previously handed in a transfer request at the club and that was amid interest from Crystal Palace but he remained with the Tractor Boys after that. This summer could finally be the right time for him to move on.

Ipswich to battle it out with Celtic for Benjamin Siegrist

A transfer development that could be set to take place over the next few weeks is that Ipswich could be set to battle it out with Celtic for Dundee United keeper Benjamin Siegrist.

That comes after reports recently suggested that Cook’s side are interested in making a move for the goalkeeper after he managed to produce a number of impressive displays for Dundee United in the Scottish Premier League last term. In total, he managed to record 12 clean sheets and average 4.1 saves per game in his 32 appearances.

It is believed that the Tractor Boys could be ready to come in with an offer of around £350,000 with the keeper unlikely to be signing an extension to his current deal that expires at the end of next season at Dundee United.

However, The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has now suggested that Celtic could enter the race for Siegrist as Dundee United try and start up a bidding war to recoup as much money for the keeper as possible.

The Tractor Boys, therefore, are going to have to potentially be prepared to outbid the Scottish giants if they want to make this transfer happen. It would be a statement of intent if they were to do so.