Flynn Downes sends message to Swansea City fans as he reflects on his side’s latest triumph

Swansea City midfielder Flynn Downes has taken to Instagram to thank the club’s fans for the support that they gave the team during yesterday’s showdown with Cardiff City.

The Jacks managed to seal all three points in this particular fixture as they outclassed their Welsh opponents at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Jamie Paterson opened the scoring for Swansea in the 29th minute as he fired a stunning effort past Cardiff goalkeeper Alex Smithies.

Following the break, the Jacks doubled their advantage as Joel Piroe netted his sixth goal of the season.

Jake Bidwell added a third for Swansea in the 74th minute as he headed home from Paterson’s cross.

As a result of this triumph, Russell Martin’s side climbed up to 17th in the Championship standings.

Set to face West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday, Swansea will be determined to pick up a positive result in this particular fixture.

Following his side’s 3-0 victory over Cardiff, Downes offered his thoughts on the game on Instagram.

The midfielder posted: “Gotta love derby day ain’t ya.

“What a performance from the boys and what an atmosphere.

“Support was unbelievable.”

The Verdict

Having produced an impressive performance against Cardiff, Swansea will be looking to push on under the guidance of Martin.

Whilst the Jacks will need to be at their very best if they are to secure a positive result against West Brom later this week, there is no reason why they cannot take the game to Valerien Ismael’s side.

Downes will be aiming to make a positive impression for Swansea in this particular clash after recording a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.95 during the club’s victory over Cardiff.

Providing that the former Ipswich Town man is able to maintain his consistency at this level in the coming months, he could become a key player for the Jacks as they look to launch a push for a top-six finish in the Championship.