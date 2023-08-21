Highlights Flynn Downes is determined to help Southampton win promotion to the Premier League this season.

The midfielder has joined the Saints on a season-long loan move from West Ham.

The switch to St Mary's sees Downes reunite with his former Swansea City manager, Russell Martin.

Flynn Downes says he is keen to win promotion from the Championship to the Premier League with Southampton this season.

That's after the midfielder's season-long loan move to the Saints from West Ham was announced on Monday afternoon.

Downes' career so far

After coming through the youth ranks at Ipswich, Downes made 99 appearances for the Tractor Boys at first-team level between 2017 and 2021 - while also spending time on loan at Luton - before completing a move to Swansea City in the summer of 2021.

The midfielder then spent just a single season with the Championship club, where he made 39 appearances in all competitions, before joining West Ham for a reported £12million last summer.

Although Downes was part of a Hammers side that enjoyed European glory with the Europa Conference League title, the 24-year-old somewhat struggled on a personal level, starting just 15 games in all competitions across the course of the season.

As a result, it has now been confirmed that the midfielder will spend the rest of the 2023/24 campaign on loan elsewhere in search of more regular game time, with his season-long loan move to Southampton now confirmed.

What has Downes said on signing for Southampton from West Ham

With Southampton themselves having only been relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season, it seems Downes is keen to get them back into the top-flight of English football sooner rather than later.

The midfielder is also looking forward to once again linking up with Saints boss Russell Martin and his coaching staff, who he previously played under during his time at Swansea.

Speaking to Southampton's official website after confirmation of the move, Downes said: “The ambition for the club is obviously to get promoted, to get back in the Premier League, and that enticed me a lot.

“Obviously I’ve worked with the gaffer before. Him (Russell Martin), Gilly (Matt Gill, Assistant Manager), Deano (Dean Thornton, Goalkeeping Coach), Ben (Parker, First Team Tactics & Insights Analyst), I’ve worked with them and I know what they’re about.

“Their attention to detail, the way they play, what they demand of us players – it’s just such a good environment to be in, so it’s a no brainer really.”

Another signing for Southampton amid strong start to season

Downes has become Southampton's fourth senior signing of the summer transfer window.

Already this summer, the Saints have brought in goalkeeper Joe Lumley, left-back Ryan Manning and midfielder Shea Charles on permanent deals for Martin's side.

On the pitch, the Saints have won two and drawn one of their opening three Championship games, putting them fifth in the early second-tier standings.

Downes could now make his debut for the club on Saturday afternoon, when his new side host QPR at St Mary's.