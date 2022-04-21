Flynn Downes makes bold Swansea City claim for next season

Flynn Downes has said that Swansea City should be aiming for promotion next season from the Sky Bet Championship.

The Swans have had an up and down season and are now looking set to finish in mid-table.

Russell Martin will feel as though there are some good building blocks to work on, though, and the men from south Wales should think that with a bit more consistency they can have a decent run next season in the second tier.

Certainly, Downes is aiming high for next season as he reckons a promotion bid should be on the cards for the Swans.

As quoted by the club’s official Twitter account, he said:

🗣️ Hopes for next season… "I really believe that, that’s just not me coming in here saying I think we’ll get promoted; I really believe that. "We can build a bit of momentum for next season and teams will really start to fear us for next year, that needs to be our gameplan." — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) April 21, 2022

The Verdict

Nearly every side next season will go into the campaign thinking about promotion, as that is the nature of the Championship.

Luton and Huddersfield have shown this year that you don’t need a big budget to compete to go up, you just need a strong idea of how you’re going to play and the players to execute that.

You can see a style under Russell Martin and that is a positive sign, and the summer could allow him to improve the squad further to potentially make a push to return to the Premier League.