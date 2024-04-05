When Flynn Downes made his return to Portman Road with Southampton FC on Easter Monday, the last thing he expected to hear was a chorus of booing from the Ipswich Town fans.

However, that is exactly what he heard, and now the midfielder has been left wound up by the behavior of the Ipswich fans.

During his time playing for the Suffolk-based side, Downes made 99 appearances, but it is the manor in which he departed that has led to Ipswich fans treating him with such disdain.

Flynn Downes feeling down

After the match on Monday, in which Southampton conceded a last minute Jeremy Sarmiento goal, the 25-year-old, who is on loan from boyhood club West Ham United, spoke to BBC Radio Solent.

Summarising his thoughts regarding the Ipswich fans' behaviour, he said: "The fans have absolutely no idea.

"The manager didn't want me at the time I left, he put me with the under 23's team. What did they want me to do?"

The Ipswich Town academy graduate noticed the distaste straight from the offset, and the home fans could be heard constantly voicing their continued unhappiness towards Downes, which stems from his move to Swansea in 2021.

The debacle came under the stewardship of current Chesterfield boss Paul Cook, who was sacked as Ipswich manager only 9 months into his tenure.

During Cook's time with the club, he let a lot of club favourites alongside Downes leave, including Gwion Edwards, Alan Judge and Emyr Huws.

Notable Ipswich Town departures 2021/22 Player Name Signed For Fee/Released Andre Dozzell QPR £1,000,000 Luke Chambers Colchester United Released Gwion Edwards Wigan Athletic Free Transfer Emyr Huws Colchester United Released Alan Judge Colchester United Released Teddy Bishop Lincoln City Released Flynn Downes Swansea City Released Aristote Nsiala Fleetwood Town Released Jon Nolan Bristol Rovers Mutual Consent Scott Fraser Charlton Athletic Undisclosed

Continuing on, Downes said: "It does wind me up a little bit, the fans don't know the full story of what happened at Ipswich.

"They got sell on fees after I left and money for my sale, it is what it is though; fans are fans."

Putting Easter Monday blues behind him

During BBC Solent's interview with Downes, he also shared how much Ipswich's winner has played on his mind throughout this week.

After watching his side concede the 97th-minute winner for Ipswich, he said, "I find it hard to get over tough results.

"I'm still recovering to be honest, it takes me a good few days mentally to put it to bed."

Southampton fans will be hoping that he has now put the mentally-straining match against the Tractor Boys to bed, as the midfielder has been crucial to Russel Martin's plans this season. According to scores and ratings app, FotMob, the midfielder has averaged a match rating of 7.31 out of a possible 10, and has grabbed one goal and two assists throughout the season.

Saints' end of season push for promotion

Russel Martin's side currently sit in fourth place with eight games remaining. This coming Saturday they face relegation-threatened Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in what could be a result that shakes things up at both ends of the table.

A positive result for Southampton could see them just about edge into the race for automatic promotion, but only if other results go their way. If they do win and other results go against them, however, the three points will definitely consolidate their position in the playoff places.

If Blackburn snatch three points, however, they will begin to stop looking over their shoulder toward the relegation zone, as the Lancashire-based side sit five points above the drop zone.

Either way, Downes can now soundly put his negative return to Portman Road behind him and look forward to finishing the season as strongly as he can in order to, personally, stake a claim to return to the West Ham first team next season, and potentially push Southampton back into the Premier League and complete a successful loan spell with the South Coast side.