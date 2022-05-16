Flynn Downes issues glowing message about Swansea City teammate Matt Grimes

Despite Swansea City’s season being a fairly average one, this season they have played some good football and a midfield relationship between Flynn Downes and Matt Grimes has flourished.

Captain Grimes played every minute of Swansea’s Championship football this season for the second time in three years and Downes has joined him 37 times this season too.

23-year-old Downes says he has learnt a lot from his fellow midfielder and credited him as he told the club’s Official Media: “He is the best midfielder I’ve ever played with and that speaks for itself.

“I love playing with him. He makes it so easy for me. I just have to do the basics and give him the ball because he’ll do the rest.

“He’s unbelievable on the ball and he’s got all the attributes. I’m just learning a lot from him.

“Every day he’s on it. There hasn’t been a training session where I’ve thought he was a bit off it today.

“He’s played every league minute this year, which is crazy, but that’s just testament to what a pro he is. On the pitch, it’s just everything he does when you watch him play.

“He’s so consistent every week and that’s something I want to add to my game.”

The Verdict:

The midfield pair have had a great season together and Downes has clearly had a good impact as he was awarded as best newcomer at the club.

The fact that Grimes has played every minute of Championship action this season is remarkable and it’s that willingness and want to play that will see the standards at the club continue to rise.

Furthermore, for a youngster like Downes to have that kind of role model at the club will help him with his own progression at the club and setting his standards.

Playing alongside such a professional has clearly helped Downes and now he will be hoping he can develop his own game further because of that.