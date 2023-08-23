Southampton have signed West Ham United midfielder Flynn Downes on a season-long loan deal.

The Saints have lost several key players this season, with Toni Livramento, Romeo Lavia, and James Ward-Prowse all going for big money.

The two midfield departures have left the club somewhat light in the midfield area, but they will hope the arrival of Downes will help fill the void.

Southampton sign Flynn Downes

It was confirmed on Monday that Southampton had won the race to sign the 24-year-old on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The midfielder was wanted by several Championship clubs, but the Saints have won the race, and it may be because the two had already done business when it came to the Ward-Prowse transfer.

Downes joined the Hammers last summer from Swansea City, where he worked under Russell Martin. But his time in London hasn’t been as successful as it was in Wales, with him only making 35 appearances last season.

The midfielder has joined up again with Martin, and the Southampton boss will hope his midfielder can have the same impact on his new team as he did at Swansea.

What was Flynn Downes’ message after sealing his loan move to Southampton?

Downes will hope he can play a major part in Southampton’s season and help the club return to the English top flight at the first time of asking.

After sealing his switch, he told Southampton’s official website: “The ambition for the club is obviously to get promoted, to get back in the Premier League, and that enticed me a lot.

“Obviously I’ve worked with the gaffer before. Him (Russell Martin), Gilly (Matt Gill, Assistant Manager), Deano (Dean Thornton, Goalkeeping Coach), Ben (Parker, First Team Tactics & Insights Analyst), I’ve worked with them, and I know what they’re about.

“Their attention to detail, the way they play, what they demand of us players – it’s just such a good environment to be in, so it’s a no brainer really.”

How much was Southampton signing Flynn Downes earning at West Ham United?

Downes is contracted at West Ham for another four years, meaning his contract doesn’t expire until 2027.

So this gives the Hammers plenty of time to decide what they want to do with the midfielder once his loan with Southampton has come to an end.

Now, using Capology, we have looked at the estimated salary that the midfielder was on while at West Ham.

According to Capology, Downes was on a weekly wage of £25,000 a week, which adds to a year total of £1,300,000.

At this stage, it is unclear if Southampton will be covering all of that wage or if it will be split evenly, but he will still be receiving the same amount of money while on loan with the Saints.

As they are a Premier League side, it may not come as a surprise that Downes is one of the lowest earners at the club, as he only joined the club from Championship side Swansea City last summer