Flynn Downes from Swansea City to Wolves: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Swansea City seem set to lose Flynn Downes in the current transfer window, with the midfielder attracting a host of Premier League interest.

Whilst a move to Crystal Palace seems the most advanced, Wolves are another of the club believed to be monitoring the 23-year-old who enjoyed a fine individual campaign for the Swans last season.

As well as coping with the demands of the league physically, Downes is excellent in possession, which is why he was used regularly by Russell Martin.

Given his ability and potential a move to the top-flight has seemed inevitable, and here we assess a potential move to Molineux…

Is it a good potential move?

It would be a decent move for the player.

Wolves obviously represent a big step up for Downes and he would relish the chance of playing in the Premier League, but he may find game time hard to come by under Bruno Lage.

For Wanderers’, it’s a no-brainer depending on the fee. They are desperately short on depth in midfield and Downes is someone that could be a part of their midfield for the long-term.

Would he start?

Right now, no.

As it stands Wolves have Joao Moutinho, Leander Dendoncker and Ruben Neves as their only three senior central midfielders, so you’d be hard pushed to say Downes should play ahead of those, especially the classy Portuguese pair.

However, there are doubts about Neves’ future, whilst there’s clearly not enough numbers for Wolves in midfield, so an injury or two would present Downes with the chance to get in the team. But, as it stands, he would only be an option from the bench for Lage.

What does he offer?

As with most Swansea players now under Martin, the former Ipswich man is a technically gifted player so he would bring a composure and quality to the team on the ball.

Meanwhile, 12 yellow cards in 37 games shows Downes is willing to get stuck in and he knows when to commit tactical fouls, which is useful for a defensive midfielder.

Of course, there are areas of his game that need to improve but whoever lands the 23-year-old would be getting someone with the tools to be a good Premier League player in the future.