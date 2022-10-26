“Flying down one of the flanks” – Which West Brom player could benefit most from Carlos Corberan appointment? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion confirmed last night that Carlos Corberan had been named their new head coach.

Steve Bruce was sacked more than a fortnight ago and the Championship have now appointed their replacement.

Corberan has signed a deal until the summer of 2024 and will know that his target during that tenure will be promotion but which players could benefit most from his arrival?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It obviously remains to be seen what formation Corberan deploys at West Brom which makes this a difficult question.

But when you look at his time at Huddersfield and see just how much Harry Toffolo and Lewis O’Brien improved during his time there, his arrival could be a positive for someone like Taylor Garnder-Hickman.

The 20-year-old, having played at right back and in central midfield, could really nail down one of those positions under the Spaniard, and given his age, is constantly going to be improving if Corberan puts the time in with him on the training ground.

As such, I think his development over the next 18 months or so is going to be fascinating to keep an eye on.

Ned Holmes

Carlos Corberan is a fantastic appointment, in my eyes, but Albion may need to be patient before they properly see success.

The Spaniard’s first season at Huddersfield Town was nothing special but what he achieved last term was phenomenal.

A fantastic coach and game manager, I can’t help thinking he could help some of the Baggies’ young midfielders thrive.

Lewis O’Brien was central to his success with the Terriers and the likes of Taylor Garnder-Hickman or Jayson Molumby could be the players he looks to at The Hawthorns.

Molumby could thrive in a role that has him hassling in midfield and breaking forward in possession so he may be someone that steps up under Corberan.

If the 39-year-old looks to use the 3-4-3 formation we saw him adopt at Huddersfield, don’t be surprised if we see Garnder-Hickman flying down one of the flanks.

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-West Brom players play for now?

1 of 24 HARVEY BARNES LEICESTER BRENTFORD

Sam Rourke

Taylor Gardner-Hickman.

The 20-year-old has been used sparingly over the last couple of seasons and I could see Corberan utilising the youngster considerably more moving forwards.

He’s a versatile option with him able to operate in midfield or at full-back, but for me, he is best when deployed in the central midfield role and i’d envisage he’s a player Corberan will like given his work-rate and industry in the middle of the park.

Alongside his work-rate, Gardner-Hickman is an adept passer of the ball and picks up intelligent pockets of space and under Corberan we could see his game really develop and mature.

The Spanish coach is of course no stranger to working with and developing young footballers given his time at Leeds United’s under-23s and he really could help unlock some of the potential in some of the Baggies’ youngsters.

Reyes Cleary will also certainly be hoping that the appointment of Corberan will allow him more opportunities to flourish in the first-team too.