FLW TV’s Weekend Review: Nott’m Forest & Middlesbrough win emphatically, QPR to sack Warburton? Plus L1 & L2 action

Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough flexed their muscles in the race for the Sky Bet Championship play-offs this weekend with emphatic wins on the road.

Taking on Blackpool, Forest were 4-1 winners as Brennan Johnson continued to shine, with the Welsh international notching an assist and two goals at the seaside.

As for Boro, they were 4-0 winners at Peterborough United, as Chris Wilder’s side continue to look a decent bet for a place in the top-six.

One club slipping out of the play-off picture is QPR, with reports over the weekend suggesting that Mark Warburton’s job is now on the line in West London.

The play-off race in the Championship goes under the spotlight in FLW TV’s Weekend Review, as does the relegation scrap after Reading FC’s late equaliser against Barnsley.

There’s also League One and League Two action on the agenda, including an eight-goal thriller between Accrington Stanley and Cheltenham Town.

As an added bonus at the start of the week, the panel also look back on Rotherham United’s Papa John’s Trophy final win over a spirited Sutton United side.

Check out the full Weekend Preview over on YouTube: