FLW TV’s Weekend Preview: Sheffield United v Barnsley, Oxford United v Ipswich Town + FA Cup predictions

Sheffield United host Barnsley in a South Yorkshire derby tomorrow lunchtime, with two county rivals fighting very different battles heading into the Sky Bet Championship run-in.

Paul Heckingbottom’s Blades are eyeing the play-offs, whilst juggling a horrible injury list.

Barnsley, then, have an opportunity to boost their own survival hopes at Bramall Lane.

That game headlines our FLW TV Weekend Preview, before talk turns to Huddersfield Town v AFC Bournemouth, as the latter look to really make a mark in the race for automatic promotion.

In League One, Fleetwood Town take on Doncaster Rovers in something of a must-win game for the latter as they look to save their skin.

Oxford United and Ipswich Town, meanwhile, lock horns in a game that could have a consequence on the play-off race.

There’s League Two action with Newport County v Hartlepool United, as well as Northampton Town v Bristol Rovers.

As an added bonus, there’s also the FA Cup quarter-finals, with Middlesbrough taking on Chelsea and Nottingham Forest hosting Liverpool.

Check out the full FLW TV Weekend Preview here: