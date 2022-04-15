FLW TV’s Weekend Preview: Fulham on the cusp of the Premier League as crucial Easter looms across the EFL

Fulham are looking to book their place in the Premier League next season over the Easter period.

Marco Silva’s side are on the brink of confirming their promotion and can do so in what could be an epic Easter weekend right across the EFL.

In the Championship there’s the promotion race still to be settled, whilst the slog for the play-offs continues.

Barnsley, Derby County and Peterborough United could all have their fate sealed at the wrong end of the division, too.

In League One, Wigan Athletic, MK Dons and Rotherham United are involved in a thrilling race for the top-two, whilst the play-off chase beneath them is also well worth watching.

Like in the Championship, there’s also relegation to be settled in League One, which gives this Easter schedule added edge.

Finally, League Two follows suit in that there’s much to play for at both ends of the division, with promotion and relegation on the agenda over on FLW TV’s Easter Preview.

Check out the full episode here: