FLW TV’s Weekend Preview: Cardiff v Bristol City, Derby v Nottingham Forest, Charlton v Crewe & Leyton Orient v Bradford City

FLW TV’s first weekend preview show has landed today, as the team looked ahead to a host of EFL fixtures coming up on Saturday.

Alfie Burns is hosting this week’s episode, with George Dagless and George Harbey joining him.

On the agenda is the Severnside Derby between Cardiff City and Bristol City, with a particular focus on goalscoring centre-back, Aden Flint.

Elsewhere in the Championship’s lunchtime kick-offs, there’s Derby County v Nottingham Forest, where all the pressure seems to be on Chris Hughton.

Charlton Athletic and Crewe Alexandra are battling for their first win of the season in League One and, down in League Two, Leyton Orient are looking to halt Bradford City’s fast start to the season under Derek Adams.

In addition to that packed schedule, find out where you can catch our FLW journalists over the weekend.

