FLW TV’s Tuesday EFL Preview: QPR v Bournemouth, West Brom v Derby, Lincoln v Rotherham and more…

There’s a host of EFL football tonight and that means the FLW TV Preview show is back as well!

Ned Holmes, George Harbey, and Billy Mulley sat down this afternoon to dissect the most exciting games from the EFL’s three divisions this afternoon.

In the Championship, they focussed on the meeting between fourth-placed QPR and fifth-placed Bournemouth on the South Coast in what looks to be the hardest test yet for Mark Warburton’s side.

Elsewhere, league leaders West Bromwich Albion host Derby County at the Hawthorns with Wayne Rooney’s team likely to require some magic for an upset.

Blackpool produced a major upset of their own on the weekend by beating Fulham and now host Huddersfield Town, with Carlos Corberan keen to get his Terriers back to winning ways.

Sheffield United put six past Peterborough United on Saturday and now turn their attention to Preston North End, who have confirmed the signing of Connor Wickham as they look to solve their issues up top.

The only game in League One sees Rotherham United travel to Lincoln City as two sides that have made inconsistent starts to the season look to close the gap on the play-off places.

And finally, in League Two the two newly-promoted sides meet as Hartlepool United travel to face Sutton United but will the game be true to form or can the hosts produce a surprise?

As you can see, there was an awful lot to talk about. Catch up with it all below and don’t forget to subscribe to the FLW TV YouTube channel…