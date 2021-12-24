FLW TV’s League Two half-season awards: Players from Bristol Rovers, Exeter, Leyton Orient, Northampton, Newport, and Port Vale included

We’re closing in on the halfway point of the League Two season and it is fair to say it has been as action-packed as ever.

There’s been a lot of talk in 2021/22 about how competitive the promotion races in the Championship and League One are meaning the fourth tier has, perhaps, flown under the radar more than in most years.

But League Two has supplied more than enough of its own drama with sides scrapping at both ends of the table and 11 teams within eight points of the play-off places.

There’s been some quality football played and some high-class performers this term, which has made handing out FLW TV’s half-season awards an enjoyable but difficult task.

At around the half-season point in League Two, Ned Holmes and Billy Mulley sat down to name their best signing, breakthrough player, surprise package, best goalkeeper, best defender, best midfielder, best striker, and the best overall player.

Find out the winners for the League Two half-season awards below