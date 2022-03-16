Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield United and Luton Town are looking to put the pressure back on Middlesbrough tonight as the race for the Championship play-offs heat up. 

Boro were 2-0 winners over Birmingham City last night to move back into sixth, but Sheffield United (7th) and Luton (8th) are amongst the chasing-pack in action tonight.

Sheffield United travel to Blackpool looking to get back to winning ways after a heavy defeat to Coventry City, whilst Luton lock horns with Preston North End at Kenilworth Road.

It’s a big night in the Championship for other sides, too, with Nottingham Forest, Coventry and Millwall all hoping to make up ground on the top-six.

Forest play host to fifth-placed QPR, Coventry take on Hull City, whilst Millwall are looking to inflict Huddersfield Town’s first league defeat since November.

Elsewhere, Cardiff City and Stoke City play each other, whilst Peterborough United will be looking for a win against Swansea City to move them off the bottom of the table.

Check out FLW TV’s Championship Preview here:


